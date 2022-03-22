“I don’t think we need to move him on” – Bristol City fan pundit offers honest verdict on 25-year-old’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City could be in for a busy summer of transfer activity as manager Nigel Pearson will be keen to assemble which is capable of pushing on in the Championship next season.

As a result of their lack of consistency during the 2021/22 campaign, the Robins are currently residing in 18th place in the second-tier.

City would have been hoping to head into the international break on a positive note by securing a victory in their showdown with West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

However, the Robins were forced to settle for a point in this clash as Adam Reach netted a late equaliser at Ashton Gate.

A notable absentee from the club’s match-day squad for this fixture, Joe Williams is expected to make his return from a hamstring injury next month.

The midfielder has only managed to show glimpses of his ability this season in the Championship as he previously missed a considerable chunk of action due to a separate hamstring issue.

In the 18 league games that he has participated in, Williams has provided two assists for his team-mates.

With the 25-year-old’s contract set to run until 2024, the Robins could potentially secure a reasonable fee for him if interest emerges from elsewhere during the upcoming transfer window.

Making reference to Williams’ future, Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mead has admitted that he would like to see the midfielder stay at the club.

Speaking to FLW, Mead said: “I think Joe Williams yeah, it hasn’t been his time really at Bristol City regarding injuries.

“From what we have seen when he has been playing, he doesn’t look a brilliant player.

“Him and Matty James in midfield are just quality.

“This summer is going to be a tough one, personally I don’t think we need to move him on.

“Obviously he’s had a lot of injuries and he’s sidelined again until after the international break and it’s a tough one because I don’t think we’d get much for him anyway.

“Obviously he’s so injury-prone but he is a good player and if we can keep him and get him fit, next season especially with us worrying about losing the likes of Massengo and Scott, I think he could be a good player if we can get him fit.

“Even if he doesn’t [maintain his fitness], he would be a good player to bring on and as we have seen us not do this season, you know, see out games which hopefully we’ll get a lot better at next season.”