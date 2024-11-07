This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are yet to kick on this season.

It has been a tough couple of years for QPR fans as they have flirted with relegation in consecutive seasons, but the hope was that Spanish boss, Marti Cifuentes, would be able turn things around at the club and allow them to look up rather than down.

However, that has certainly not been the case so far this campaign, as Cifuentes' QPR side sit second-bottom in the table, having picked up just 10 points from their opening 14 games.

The Hoops have managed to win just one Championship game this season, and have the joint-most draws in the league so far with 7. Unfortunately, their failure to score enough goals has been their biggest downfall this season, as after 14 league games, they have scored just 12, which is the second-worst in the Championship.

Their starting striker, Michael Frey, scored three goals earlier in the season before suffering an injury that has seen him spend weeks on the sidelines. The lack of senior strikers on the books at QPR has become very apparent with Frey out injured, as they are now forced to start Zan Celar, who is yet to find the back of the net for the Hoops.

QPR are now 10 league games without a win, and something needs to change before they find themselves in an incredibly dangerous position. Their lack of strikers is a real problem, and one that may lead to some looking back on their summer transfer business with regret, as a certain forward departed.

Are QPR missing Lyndon Dykes?

It came as no real surprise when Lyndon Dykes left the club in the summer, but perhaps it was a shock to see him join a League One side. With QPR's current forward issues, it begs the question whether they miss the Scotland international.

FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, falls on the other side of the argument and suggests that the Hoops do not miss him.

"You could argue we miss him (Dykes), purely due to the situation we're in with Frey being out injured and Celar being the only first-team, senior striker at the club, but I don't think we miss Dykes."

"I never liked him really in terms of his inconsistency, his lack of scoring goals, he always gave defenders their easiest games. At the end of the day, he's in League One for a reason, and it's not like he's doing much at Birmingham either."

"I don't think we miss him. I don't think he was a Marti Cifuentes player. He obviously popped up with some decent goals here and there, but overall for the amount of time he was at the club, his goal record was shocking really."

"It was the right decision for us to sell him. I was very surprised, actually, when he got given a new deal under Ainsworth. That was probably typical Ainsworth, wanting a typical number nine up front."

"He was at the club too long, he was very inconsistent and, at the end of the day, he's a striker that didn't score enough goals, so I was happy to see him leave. I don't think we miss him at all really."

Lyndon Dykes' time at QPR

In the early days of his QPR spell, Dykes was a popular figure at Loftus Road, as his first season with the club saw him score 12 Championship goals and assist a further five.

However, season by season, the striker's goal record worsened and his popularity faded. He gained a lot of criticism last campaign for his efforts in front of goal, as he managed to net just six in 41 Championship appearances while QPR flirted with the drop zone.

Lyndon Dykes' QPR stats in the Championship, as per transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2020/21 42 12 5 2021/22 33 8 3 2022/23 39 8 2 2023/24 41 6 1 2024/25 1 1 0

There is no denying that Dykes saw some crucial goals for the Hoops, but his spell came to a natural end in the summer as the club looked to be moving in a different direction. The striker then signed for League One Birmingham, but spends most of his time on the bench while Jay Stansfield and Alfie May get selected ahead of him.

His only goal so far for the Blues came in the EFL Trophy, but he is yet to score in League One. QPR are certainly having their issues in front of goal this season, but the answer would not have been Lyndon Dykes.