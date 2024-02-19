Highlights Middlesbrough supporters hopeful for playoff push

Following last season's surge into the Championship play-offs, Middlesbrough supporters will be hoping that this season is a similar story.

Although they currently find themselves seven points behind Coventry City, who put an end to their promotion ambitions last term, many around the club will be buoyed by their 2-0 success away to league leaders Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Finn Azaz and Samuel Silvera meant that, so far this season, Michael Carrick's side are the only team to inflict maximum damage on Enzo Maresca's side, having also won 1-0 against the same opposition at the Riverside Stadium back in November.

With 14 games still to play, there's still plenty of time for Boro to make a late surge, which will be Carrick's short-term focus. However, he must have one eye on the future, regardless of whether his side are in the top-flight or second tier come this season's conclusion on June 30th.

Middlesbrough urged to find long-term right-back solution

Carrick must hold conversations with Luke Ayling, who only joined on loan from Leeds United in January, but with his contract expiring at Elland Road, the remainder of the campaign is a chance for the 32-year-old to firmly put himself in the shop window.

Our Middlesbrough fan pundit, Dana Malt, believes that whilst Ayling has been a shrewd short-term addition, a long-term replacement must be sought after in the summer.

"I don't think we should sign Luke Ayling beyond this season," Malt began. "He's pretty much been a stop-gap option for us, and a needs must situation signing him, given the fact that when he joined, we were without Anfernee Dijksteel through injury and Tommy Smith for the rest of the season."

"He has been effective, he's been a solid acquisition. But, going into next season, I can see us signing someone who's got a little bit more in their legs, can deal with a 1v1 threat a little bit more effectively, and is younger, so we can tap into the re-sale value which seems to be our model," she added.

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with signing a player who's got a number of seasons behind them. But given the fact we've got Tommy Smith there, who will be fit next season, I can't see us having two older right-backs.

Malt concluded: "As I said, he's been good for us, but I don't think he will stay on."

Luke Ayling's long-term future

As referenced by our fan pundit, nobody can begrudge the short-term addition of Ayling, as it did the club and player a favour in the upcoming six months, with the former Bristol City man struggling to oust Archie Gray in Leeds' right-back spot, although the youngster's more natural position comes in the centre of midfield.

Since confirming his loan signing on January 10th, Ayling has been a solid addition to the Middlesbrough ranks, and has started 6 times.

He's a more than dependable head at Championship level, so it wouldn't be a major surprise to see him given another fresh start with a second-tier side when his long-term contract at Leeds and his loan deal at the Riverside Stadium expires.

As Malt stated, it would seem unlikely that both Ayling and Smith will be on Steve Gibson's payroll in five months' time, given their age.

For now, he must play his part in aiding Boro's late charge for the top six, which continues with a home fixture against Plymouth Argyle on February 24th.