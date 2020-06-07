Latest News
‘I don’t think we can envisage what’s going to come’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss’ bleak warning to EFL clubs
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has assessed the current state of the English Football League, saying that ‘not everyone can be saved’ from the inbound financial hardship.
Monk was appointed as Wednesday boss back in September. He replaced Steve Bruce and by Christmas time, he had his new side in 3rd-place of the Championship table.
But after a disastrous 2020, Wednesday are now slumped in the bottom-half of the Championship table.
We’ve not seen a Football League fixture in over three months now, and the longer the wait the more severe the financial repercussions will eventually be.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about the current climate surrounding football in England, Monk said:
“I probably don’t believe everyone can be saved, Like in life, not everyone gets through it, but if we can minimise that, it will be a massive help to football and communities.
“I don’t think we can envisage what’s going to come. My hope is it’s not as drastic as we probably all think. I hope clubs down the pyramid can survive.”
Many have predicted that the temporary break in football will throw several clubs – especially those lower down the Football League – into serious financial trauma, and some could seize to exist because of it.
“I think we all know filtered money helps,” Monk said of the possibility of Premier League clubs backing the lower league clubs financially.
“But it’s not just on the Premier League to support clubs. Maybe there will be a realisation that clubs need to manage their own situations better.
“It’s not just on the very top to filter (money down) but that is where the most funds are, so maybe a rejig of that and something where everyone looks after each other a little bit more is needed.”
A lot has been said about football clubs in England over the past few months, and how this break in football has exposed the severe mismanagement of many.
“Having spoken to a lot of people in football during this, there are massive concerns and some things need to happen sooner rather than later to make sure that lower down the pyramid not just clubs but players, families and the livelihoods of the people who work at clubs are protected,” Monk continued.
“I don’t know the intricacies of all clubs but it doesn’t look as positive right now going into a future with no crowds at games for the foreseeable future. It’s going to take a big toll and hopefully we can do something that lessens that.”
Fans aren’t expected at football grounds until at least next year. The remainder of this Premier League and Championship season will be played behind-closed-doors, and that theme could well continue into next season.
We’ve realised over the past few months just how badly some football clubs are run. Financially, a lot of clubs were already on the edge and now, it’s hard to see a lot of teams being around in time for next season.
Something definitely has to change. Clubs lower down the leagues can’t expect Premier League clubs to simply bail them out – football finance needs a complete reboot after this season.