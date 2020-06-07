‘I don’t think we can envisage what’s going to come’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss’ bleak warning to EFL clubs

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has assessed the current state of the English Football League, saying that ‘not everyone can be saved’ from the inbound financial hardship.

Monk was appointed as Wednesday boss back in September. He replaced Steve Bruce and by Christmas time, he had his new side in 3rd-place of the Championship table.

But after a disastrous 2020, Wednesday are now slumped in the bottom-half of the Championship table.

We’ve not seen a Football League fixture in over three months now, and the longer the wait the more severe the financial repercussions will eventually be.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about the current climate surrounding football in England, Monk said:

“I probably don’t believe everyone can be saved, Like in life, not everyone gets through it, but if we can minimise that, it will be a massive help to football and communities.