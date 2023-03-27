This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Back in the January transfer window, Paul Warne was keen to make the most of his first transfer window at Derby County.

The Rams boss had come in after the summer window had shut, and so the winter market presented him with the first opportunity to start to put his stamp on things at Pride Park in terms of the playing personnel.

The first signing of the January transfer window for the club was Norwich City winger Tony Springett, with the 20-year-old joining the Rams temporarily until the end of the campaign.

Since joining, he has gone on to feature 11 times for the Rams.

With the above in mind, then, we asked one of FLW's Derby County fan pundits, Shaun Woodward, for his thoughts on what he has made of the Norwich City loanee so far.

"Tony Springett's a difficult one really," Shaun told FLW.

"He's looked okay when he's come on. He did alright when he came on against Port Vale and (started) at Oxford away. But he started in that game against Fleetwood at home (last week) and was dragged off after 44 minutes, so that didn't go too well for him.

"So, he's looking alright in spells, but I don't think Warne really trusts him that much if I'm honest.

"He's a young kid, probably got a bright future, but he's coming in and out of the team at a difficult time for Derby, so it's tough.

"He probably deserves a shot as well as anyone really because they're all underperforming at the moment.

"But, I don't know if Paul Warne really fancies him in the team."

The Verdict

It certainly seems as though Tony Springett's loan deal at Derby has been somewhat mixed so far.

On the one hand, he has featured 11 times for the club, and put in some bright performances from the bench if our fan pundit's verdict is accurate.

However, when given that opportunity to start and be one of the players from the off, he ended up getting hooked.

That is all part of the learning process, though, and he will certainly be heading back to Norwich City a stronger player in terms of ability and mentality as a result of his time at Pride Park.

At the very least you just hope he continues to feature off the bench, as Warne left him as an unused sub during the Peterborough loss at the weekend following his Fleetwood Town hooking.