‘I don’t think this would be the job for him’ – Sunderland considering 42-year-old for vacancy: The verdict

League One side Sunderland have added Jonathan Woodgate to their list of potential successors to Lee Johnson as they seek to appoint a new manager, as per the Northern Echo.

40-year-old Johnson was dismissed on Sunday evening with the Black Cats currently sitting in third and just two points adrift of the top two as they look set to be involved in the promotion mix once again.

However, the Wearside outfit’s 6-0 away loss at Bolton Wanderers was particularly humiliating for them with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus taking the decision to sever ties with the ex-Bristol City manager following a 13-month stay at the club.

During that time, he guided the Black Cats to a play-off finish last term, although they were knocked out by Lincoln City in the semi-finals as they missed out on yet another opportunity to secure their return to the second tier.

There have been no shortage of candidates placed on the third-tier side’s list to replace him, with Grant McCann, Paul Cook, Neil Lennon, Neil Warnock and Roy Keane all being linked with the top job.

McCann and Keane look to be the most serious candidates at this stage – but ex-Real Madrid defender Woodgate is also thought to be under consideration.

After a reasonably unsuccessful spell at Middlesbrough, he managed to guide AFC Bournemouth to a top-six finish last term, though the Cherries did lose out in the play-off semis.

Would the former defender be a good appointment at the Stadium of Light though? We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their thoughts on this question.

Billy Mulley

I would like to see Jonathan Woodgate back in management but I don’t think this would be the job for him.

For me, Woodgate is one of these project-based managers who will need a little bit of time to see success, but Sunderland are in a position where they are well in the running of automatic promotion and need instant results.

I think my opinion on Woodgate to Sunderland is slightly influenced by the fact that I see Roy Keane as an excellent fit at The Stadium of Light.

Woodgate certainly has the managerial potential to succeed at the top end of League One, but I am not sure that he would attain the immediate success that is required at Sunderland.

Sunderland are bound to continue attracting some excellent candidates, should the search continue past this weekend.

Ben Wignall

I wouldn’t be so sure about this one to be honest if I were the Black Cats.

Woodgate does have experience at a higher level with both Middlesbrough and Bournemouth but he should have really done better in both jobs.

At Boro, the ex-England defender had them in a relegation battle for some of his spell and that was a tenure that lasted less than a year – he wanted to play football the right way at the Riverside but it just never worked out.

And at Bournemouth when he was brought in until the end of last season, they had a squad ready-made to win the play-offs but they were brushed aside quite easily by Brentford in the end.

Woodgate definitely deserves a chance in League One somewhere in the future but it wouldn’t be right to bring someone with not that much experience into a League One promotion battle right now.

Adam Jones

This seems like a bit of a gamble to me – and it’s one they shouldn’t be taking.

Woodgate may have won two positions in the Championship as he went to Boro and Bournemouth – but he struggled with the former and was unable to get the latter back up to the Premier League.

Experience is probably needed in what is a high-pressure role with the Black Cats expecting to get back up to the Championship at the end of the season – and it would be hard for the young coach to deal with that expectation.

There’s no doubting he could thrive elsewhere in the EFL if he had the time and little pressure on his shoulders to deliver results instantly, but short-term success will be demanded at the Stadium of Light.

This is why they need to be looking at someone else like Neil Warnock to provide the managerial bounce needed to secure their spot in the top six and push ahead towards the top two.