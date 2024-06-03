Highlights Leeds United should consider signing Daniel Jebbison for the future but he needs regular game time.

Jebbison needs to play consistently to reach his potential; Leeds could be a good move if they guarantee minutes.

Carlton Palmer raises concerns about Jebbison's immediate impact at Leeds, emphasizing the need for a new striker.

Carlton Palmer believes that Daniel Jebbison would be a good signing for Leeds United in the long-term, but he explained how the striker needs to be playing regularly next season.

The 20-year-old is currently contracted to Sheffield United, but his deal at Bramall Lane expires in a matter of weeks, so there has been plenty of talk about his future.

It’s claimed that Leeds are rivalling the likes of Everton, Brighton and Leicester, along with other sides in Europe, for the signature of Jebbison, who made history for the Blades by becoming the youngest player to score in their first start in the Premier League back in 2021 at Everton.

Daniel Jebbison needs to get his career going

In truth, Jebbison hasn’t kicked on as he would’ve hoped since that goal at Goodison Park, as he has played just 35 times for the Yorkshire side in all competitions in the past few years.

Nevertheless, he is still viewed as a player with huge potential in the game, and Jebbison has featured for different England youth sides.

So, with his deal expiring, the forward is going to have a big decision to make on his future, after previous reports that he would sign an extension with Sheffield United have failed to materialise.

Daniel Jebbison's Sheffield United Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 5 1 Championship 25 1 FA Cup 3 1 League Cup 2 -

Carlton Palmer on Leeds United’s interest in Daniel Jebbison

On paper, a move to Leeds would surely appeal to Jebbison, as he would hope to be a part of Daniel Farke’s squad in the Championship, and they are a club that has big ambitions moving forward.

But, even in the Championship, there are no guarantees that Jebbison would make himself the main man up top in the XI.

That was a concern for ex-England international Palmer, who acknowledged that Leeds do need a number nine, but he wasn’t sure that Jebbison would be the best fit for next season - even if he could turn out to be a shrewd addition at Elland Road further down the line.

“They do need to strengthen the centre-forward position. Piroe has not hit the ground running, although that’s not to say he won’t improve next season, as he arrived with a good pedigree but it just hasn’t happened for him at Leeds.

“He looked short of legs against Southampton, and, for me, they need some pace up front. They’ve got it out wide in Gnonto and Summerville, but we don’t know who’s going to stay.

“With Jebbison, I don’t think this solves the problem straight away. They’d have to pay compensation but this would be a low-risk move, and he has a big, big future ahead of him in the game.

“You would take him, but he’s another young player who needs to play football, so would the likes of Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph’s struggles for game time put him off? I don’t think it would, but the problem for Leeds is there is a lot of interest in the player from Premier League clubs such as Brighton, Ipswich and Leicester.

“But, he needs to play, he needs to play games, he needs to get going, and he needs to score goals.

“Leeds have a very young team, and they were a little bit inexperienced this year, but he’s one for the future. Ultimately, though, he needs games. Whether it’s at Leeds, or they sign him and loan him elsewhere, he’s got to be playing.

“Leeds will have to sort out what they’re doing with the likes of Patrick Bamford, who they missed late on and it cost them.

“Jebbison would be a good signing if they could get him for the future of the football club.”

Leeds United need a new striker

Whether Jebbison is good enough for Leeds is open to debate, but most would agree with Palmer that he has got the potential to make an impact at Elland Road in the future.

But, as he also outlines, there is a need for a new striker this summer for Farke this summer. Piroe hasn’t been good enough, and there are doubts about his ability with his back to goal, whilst Bamford’s fitness issues mean he can’t be relied on over 46 games.

So, whether it’s Jebbison or someone else, you would expect a new number nine to arrive at Leeds ahead of the new season.