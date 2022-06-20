“I don’t think this is the right time” – Chelsea cast eyes over influential Middlesbrough player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones, as detailed in a report from 90min.com.

The report states that the Blues will have to battle it out with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the 22-year-old’s signature, with Djed Spence also on the radars of Premier League clubs.

Netting once and providing a further nine assists in the Championship last season, Jones proved to be a real attacking threat down the right flank.

He also impressed from a defensive viewpoint, blossoming as an excellent one-on-one defender, whilst continuing to develop from a positional stance too.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Chelsea’s interest in Jones…

Josh Cole

Unless Chelsea sees Jones as a long-term investment, they ought to consider avoiding a move for the Middlesbrough man this summer.

Although the wing-back did manage to produce an impressive total of 10 direct goal contributions in the Championship last season, he will find it difficult to overtake Reece James in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Yet to play in the Premier League during his career, he may not be ready to make the step up to this division.

Instead of taking a risk on Jones, Chelsea should be looking further afield for a new right wing-back if they are looking to strengthen in this position.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don’t think this is the right time for Isaiah Jones to make this move.

If it was a lower Premier League side then perhaps the time would be right, but I don’t think he is ready to go and be a part of a top six club just yet.

Last season was the first campaign that he really established himself as a first team regular, and I think another year in the Championship playing week in week out for Boro will make him a better player than sitting on Chelsea’s bench for a year will.

In a year’s time, the prospect of a move to a top club could seem more suitable, but for now, unless a team lower down in the league comes in for him, I think he should remain with Boro.

Alfie Burns

It’s difficult to say that Chelsea would be a good career move for Jones right now.

The right wing-back has had an excellent season in the Championship and if the question was whether or not he’s Premier League ready, you’d say yes.

However, if he were to move to Chelsea, he’d be head-on meeting Reece James for the right wing-back berth and, frankly, he’s not going to come out on top of that particular battle.

Of course, James has the ability to play at centre-back or in midfield, but you just feel like Jones would be behind him in the pecking order until he gets to that ‘Chelsea ready’ stage.

For now, if I were Jones, I’d be staying put in the Championship with Boro and looking to cement myself as one of the division’s best for another 12 months.