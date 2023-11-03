Highlights Portsmouth are currently sitting at the top of League One, three points clear of their nearest competitor, and remain unbeaten after 15 games.

The club's strong start to the season is a result of the impact made by manager John Mousinho and the recruitment of talented players from various leagues.

With their impressive start, there is a possibility that Portsmouth could break the League One points record, although achieving triple figures in points may be a stretch.

Portsmouth have started the season in a rich vein of form as they currently sit top of League one under John Mousinho.

He had only half a season to show his impact in the last campaign but now Pompey are reaping the rewards of the appointment as they appear to be early favourites to win the League One title.

As it stands they are top by three points after 15 games and they still remain unbeaten with Oxford United their nearest competitors.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

Did Portsmouth know they would be in a promotion fight?

Speaking on the BBC's football daily 72+ former Reading star and now Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff had his say about whether they can finally get back into the Championship after a 11 year absence.

He said: "I think League One is the one to get out of this year, obviously still got close connections within my family to Portsmouth and I think the general feeling at Fratton Park in the summer was that this is the year to really get out of it especially after last year.

"And what a start they've had, unbelievable, John Mousinho and the person there that really sounds like he's driving everything is Richard Hughes who they poached from Forest Green as director of football is someone that by all accounts is hugely impressive behind the scenes.

"It was a do-or-die appointment for him with Mousinho who has never had a job before, out of nowhere and what an amazing job he is doing, they've recruited some players form the Irish league, from the lower leagues, Regan Poole out of contract they done really well to get him he's done outstanding for them.

"He's built a really young and exciting squad and I really hope they get promoted doing amazing things under him, they've had such a good start if they can carry on for the next five or six games they only really need to maintain mid-table form to find themselves in the promotion spots come the end of the season."

Can Portsmouth break the League One points record?

After maintaining such an impressive unbeaten start questions will start to be asked about just how good this Portsmouth team can be.

They are at the moment on 35 points after 15 games with Wolverhampton Wanderers holding the record for the most points amassed in the third division when Kenny Jackett got them to 105 points in 2015.

It would be a bit of a stretch to imagine Portsmouth getting triple figures in points especially considering it is Mousinho's first full season but the fact it is still a possibility emphasises just how good they have been.