‘I don’t think they should’ – Nottingham Forest weighing up Anthony Knockaert decision: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are reviewing Anthony Knockaert’s future at the club, as they consider extending the winger’s loan deal at the City Ground.

Knockaert joined Forest on loan from Fulham in October, in a deal which is set to expire next month. The club also have an option to buy the winger at the end of his loan spell.

The 29-year-old has made 14 appearances in a Forest shirt, scoring one goal and registering one assist for Chris Hughton’s side.

According to The Sun (27/12), Forest are now reviewing Knockaert’s situation, deciding whether to extend his loan deal as they look to cut costs.

It is claimed that a couple of players, including Joe Worrall and Joe Lolley, could be sold as Forest look to raise money from elsewhere.

So, would it be worth it? Here, we discuss whether Forest should look to extend Knockaert’s loan at the City Ground or not…

Ned Holmes

Personally, I don’t think they should.

We haven’t seen the best of Knockaert at the City Ground yet, though there have been glimpses of his quality.

Hughton will likely feel he can get the best out of him in the second half of the season but the play-offs are out of reach for Forest now.

The Reds have easily enough quality to survive in the Championship and I have no doubt that they will, so they should be planning ahead now.

Give players like Alex Mighten more playing time, get Brennan Johnson involved and make signings that are investments for the future.

Knockaert goes against that. Time to let him go.

Phil Spencer

Nottingham Forest should definitely be looking to keep Anthony Knockaert.

While cutting costs is clearly important, the club are in no position to be disposing of top quality players.

Chris Hughton needs all the talent that he can get if they’re to pull themselves away from the bottom of the table, and Knockaert will be key to helping them do that.

Okay, things haven’t gone as well for the 29-year-old as they could have since moving to the City Ground, but everyone knows that he’s a top player at this level.

If Hughton can get the best from him then Forest will have a real player on their hands and they’d be foolish not to extend his deal.

Toby Wilding

I don’t think they should in all honesty.

We’ve already seen in the past the impact that financial problems can have on a club, so this just not feel like a risk worth taking for me, given the potential knock-on effect of such issues.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that Knockaert has not exactly made much of an impact for Forest during his time at The City Ground, meaning you do feel as though they ought to be able to cope without him.

As a result, I could understand it is they were to cut Knockaert’s loan short, especially given the extra scope that could give them to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, something which they do still seem keen to do, and which they are going to have to find the funds and budget for from somewhere.