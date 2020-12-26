‘I don’t think there is another English player that can lace his boots’ – Exclusive: Jamal Campbell-Ryce makes bold claim about former Notts County teammate now at Aston Villa

Jamal Campbell-Ryce has claimed that former Notts County teammate and current Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is the most talented player he ever played with, suggesting that there isn’t another English player that “can lace his boots”.

The two played together for the Magpies when Grealish was on loan at the club in 2013/14, proving a dangerous combination for the League One side.

Campbell-Ryce scored three times and provided 10 assists that term, while the teenage Villa loanee added five goals and seven assists.

Clearly, the future England international left a lasting impression as, speaking exclusively to Football League World, the 37-year-old highlighted him as the most talented player he had ever played with.

When pressed on the topic, he said: “I’d probably have to say Jack Grealish.

“When I was at Notts County with him, you could just tell what the boy was. We had a year together and honestly some of the stuff I used to see in training from him, at such a young and tender age.

“I’m glad that he’s getting the accolades now and the recognition because he’s the top English player in the country at the minute for me. I don’t think there is another English player that can lace his boots. I’m just glad that, one, Gareth Southgate has seen it, and that the rest of the country and the world has seen it.

“He should be a top three or top four player quite easily.”

After helping take Villa back to the Premier League in 2018/19 and helping them stay there last term, Grealish has made a flying start to the current campaign.

The playmaker has scored six goals and added seven assists in 13 appearances in all competitions, helping Dean Smith’s men push for a place in the top four.

Beyond that, the player that was built in the EFL has been making his presence felt on the international stage after being handed his England debut by Gareth Southgate in September.