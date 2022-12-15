“I don’t think the transfer will happen” – Birmingham City fan pundit reacts as Leeds United plot Blues transfer raid

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City returned to Championship action at the weekend, as they drew 0-0 with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

However, despite the disappointing return to Championship football after the four-week break because of the World Cup, things have been largely positive on the pitch for John Eustace’s team.

The Blues are currently sitting in 14th place on 29 points, just five points adrift of the play offs and five points above the relegation places. Eustace’s side are back in action tomorrow night when they welcome Paul Ince’s Reading FC to St Andrews.

While off the pitch, Birmingham have received a transfer blow as it was revealed earlier this week by TEAMtalk, that Premier League side Leeds United were close to signing George Hall from the Championship club.

Leeds are said to have been interested in Hall for some time now, having made multiple offers in the summer that were rejected by the Blues, but now look set to sign the teenager this January.

Here at FLW, we have asked Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland his thoughts on this deal and if he felt it was bound to happen.

He told FLW: “Personally, I don’t think the transfer will happen. From the reports coming out, the Blues are adamant on not selling him.

“Obviously, if they offered ridiculous money, I’m sure we would take the right amount, but personally, I don’t see him leaving Birmingham at the moment.

“If he did go to Leeds, then I wish him all the best; he is a very talented player. But I think he’s more likely to get game time at Birmingham, as proven when Amari Miller left us for Leeds, and I don’t think he’s actually played a professional game since.

“So yeah, I just don’t want the same thing to happen to George Hall, so I reckon he will stay.”

The Verdict

The only way Birmingham will let a talent like Hall go is if they receive a decent offer.

The Blues held strong in the summer despite several bids from the Premier League club, so the only way that changes now is if Leeds have significantly upped their offer.

Tom is right though; Hall moving to Leeds may be tempting because it’s a Premier League club, but he has only got to look at Miller to see it’s not always the correct move.

Moving to Leeds could halt the teenager’s development, while staying at St. Andrews would more than likely see Hall play regular first team minutes and still develop in a tough league.