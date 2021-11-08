‘I don’t think that’s the end’ – What lies ahead for Middlesbrough, Chris Wilder and Neil Warnock?

Middlesbrough earned a valuable point by picking up a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Boro halted the Baggies’ four match win streak in the league at The Hawthorns in what proved to be Neil Warnock’s final match in charge of the club. Chris Wilder steps into the void having steered Sheffield United to a ninth place finish in the Premier League under two years ago and represents a new direction at the Riverside.

FLW writer Billy Mulley had his say on the busy turnaround at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

He said: “Even if they’d won quite convincingly it seemed that that was a decision that was there and ready. I think that Wilder was lined up a little bit before, and they didn’t want to miss out on a very good Championship manager. Someone that I think will progress Middlesbrough.

“I don’t think that’s the end of Warnock.”

The pressure had been building on Warnock earlier on in the season but a run of three successive 2-0 wins in October alleviated some of the scrutiny. Given the positive result at the weekend it feels like the 72-year-old’s fate was probably sealed before kick-off at The Hawthorns so credit goes to the players for putting in a strong performance despite the badly kept secret off the pitch.

Warnock has retired a fair few times and then returned to manager a Football League club in the last decade, it seemed natural for him to see out the season at Boro and then ride off into the sunset.

Whether we will ever see the most experienced manager in Football League return once again remains to be seen but the memories he leaves behind are etched into the DNA of the clubs he has graced since embarking on a career in management in 1980.

