‘I don’t think that can be forgotten’ – Exclusive: Jon Newsome addresses Sheffield Wednesday squad

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jon Newsome has claimed that the Owls players need to take some responsibility for the club’s relegation to League One, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The Yorkshire club are preparing for their first season in League One since 2011/12 after being relegated from the Championship this term.

They started the final day of the season knowing that a win could keep them up but their 3-3 draw with the Rams and results elsewhere saw them finish bottom of the table.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, Newsome has suggested that chairman Dejphon Chansiri needs to take proper responsibility for the relegation but insisted that the players are also to blame.

“Some responsibility has to go down to the players as well,” said the former Owls defender.

“You know, the chairman doesn’t cross the white line, the manager doesn’t cross the white line either.

“On paper, that squad was still good enough to stay in the Championship. And I don’t think that can be forgotten either.”

It could well be a very different playing squad that starts the 2021/22 League One campaign, with a significant chunk out of contract in the summer.

We are yet to get full confirmation of who will be staying or leaving but if the academy retained list, which was published last week, is anything to go by then exits are to be expected.

The departure of a number of their high-profile players should free up a lot of space on the club’s wage bill though, for the time being, they’re unable to make that count as they remain under a transfer embargo.