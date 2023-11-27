Highlights Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle both enter this match on the back of much-needed victories against Millwall and Sunderland respectively.

Steven Schumacher, Plymouth's manager, acknowledges the quality of Coventry and believes they are in a false position in the table.

Argyle's goalkeeper, Michael Cooper, will play a crucial role in keeping Coventry's top scorer, Matty Godden, and other attacking threats quiet. A draw would be a respectable result for Argyle.

This upcoming round of midweek Championship fixtures has thrown together a number of intriguing encounters, and this is definitely the case at the CBS Arena as Coventry City play host to Plymouth Argyle.

Both sides are towards the lower reaches of the division, despite having contrasting aims at the beginning of the campaign, as the Sky Blues were expected by many to challenge the status quo at the top end of the Championship for a second successive season, whilst Argyle will be more than content with consolidating upon their return to the second tier.

How did Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle perform in their previous games?

One reason this particular clash makes for an intriguing matchup is that both sides come into this fixture buoyed by much-needed victories against Millwall and Sunderland respectively.

For Mark Robins' side it was a major relief to see the ball hit the net thrice down in South London thanks to goals from Matty Godden, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and latterly Ben Sheaf, whilst Argyle saw off the Black Cats thanks to two first-half strikes from Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz and put in a resolute defensive display to keep the likes of Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham quiet.

What has Steven Schumacher said about the Sky Blues under Mark Robins?

Robins and Schumacher are two managers at opposite ends of the managerial spectrum in the Championship, as the former Manchester United midfielder has plenty of seasons under his belt and has transformed Coventry into a club that Plymouth are looking to emulate.

There's no doubting the quality in the Sky Blues side, which hadn't really clicked into gear before the win at the Den, with that being their first win in eight Championship games.

Robins' side have created numerous chances in recent games, with 92 over their last six, and still underperforming their xG by a total of 3.8 as per Fbref. Therefore, the Argyle boss is under no illusions about the task at hand.

“It's going to be a really tough game. They had a really good win away from home on Saturday, and I don't think they're in the right position in the table either." he said via the Coventry Telegraph.

“I've seen some of their data and some of their stats about how they've been playing well and not got the results that they needed for the chances that they've got. We're under no illusions. It's going to be a hard game, but we're looking forward to it." Schumacher continued.

“I've watched them a couple of times this season already, and they work really hard. They've got the longest serving manager in the Championship in Mark. They're a good, good side. They're probably in a false position at the moment. We need to make sure that we're ready for it."

Where can the difference be made in this encounter

Both sides have numerous players with individual quality among their ranks, but if Argyle are to get a positive result then Michael Cooper will certainly have to continue the form he showed on Saturday, earning praise from his boss in the process.

"As always, you need your goalkeeper to make big saves at big times," Schumacher told the Plymouth Herald.

Cooper and his defence, who have kept two clean sheets on the road so far this campaign, have the hard task of keeping the likes of Godden (Coventry's top scorer - 6 goals) and Ellis Simms among others quiet.

A draw would be viewed as a respectable point for Argyle as this Coventry side will now be expected to back up their impressive victory on Saturday and turn a corner towards the play-off race.