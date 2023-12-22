Highlights Carlton Palmer believes that a move to Burnley in January would not be appealing to Che Adams.

The 27-year-old has been with the Saints since 2019 and has been a key part of the club’s recent seasons in the Premier League.

Adams was unable to prevent the club from being relegated last season, but despite strong transfer speculation in the summer, he stayed at St. Mary’s and has played a part in the club sitting near the top end of the table.

Despite staying at Southampton, speculation hasn’t ended regarding Adams’ future, as the forward is entering the final six months of his contract and has had a three-year contract on the table from Southampton for a while now.

Given his future hasn’t been resolved, Southampton find themselves in a difficult position, and they won’t have been pleased to hear about the interest from Burnley earlier this week.

Burnley interested in a January deal for Che Adams

Premier League strugglers Burnley are said to be lining up a move for Adams in the January transfer window.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who state that Vincent Kompany has made adding to his forward line a priority and Adams appears on his wanted list.

As mentioned, the Southampton man is entering the final six months of his contract at the club, and it is believed that the Clarets are hoping to land the player for a cut-price deal.

The report adds that Kompany wants to add proven Premier League experience to his team as they bid to survive in the league, while Adams is said to be keen on returning to the top flight as soon as possible.

Carlton Palmer thinks a move to Burnley wouldn’t appeal to Che Adams

Here, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Burnley’s interest in Southampton forward Che Adams ahead of January and whether it would be a good move for the player.

He told Football League World: “Burnley and Vincent Kompany are looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window in the attacking department and one player they are keen on is Southampton’s centre-forward Che Adams.

“Che is entering the final six months of his contract, so he's likely to move on. There were talks that he would have moved on in the summer with Everton heavily linked with the player, but a move never materialised.

“Che would be on clubs in the bottom half of the Premier league's radar given his proven ability at Premier League level. The problem is Southampton have offered him a new three-year contract, and they're pushing for promotion in the Championship, whereas Burnley are second from bottom in the Premier League, currently six points adrift from safety.

“Che will not want to experience another relegation, a good move for Burnley, but I don't think the move would appeal to the player. On the other hand, Everton might be a different ball game if they come back and make an offer for the player.”

Che Adams should reject Burnley transfer

Similar to what Carlton Palmer says above, Adams will no doubt want to play in the Premier League again, and if he is able to do that in January, he will likely jump at the chance.

However, he will want to make the right move for now and the future, and the concern with joining Burnley is that he could end up back in the Championship again next season.

Therefore, Adams should remain patient, ignore the interest from the Clarets, and see what other offers may come to the table because the worst-case scenario is that he doesn’t move in January and has to wait until the summer, when he can then decide what he wants to do, knowing where Southampton will be playing next season.