Former Charlton Athletic winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce has suggested that the job Alan Curbishley did at the Valley and the stability he provided the club with is often underestimated, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World

Campbell-Ryce came through Charlton’s academy system and made his debut under Curbishley while the south London club were still a Premier League outfit.

The winger parted ways with the Addicks in 2004 but still holds Charlton close to his heart and when pressed on their recent struggles, spoke passionately about how good a job Curbishley had done during his long tenure with the club.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “It’s a club that I hold close to my heart but it’s been a difficult few years for them.

“I was there for many years and came through the system. It is like a family club. It has brilliant staff. It’s just a shame that they’ve had issues with takeovers and owners and all the rest of it. It’s been a difficult time for Lee Bowyer.

“Obviously, when I was there it was a Premier League club and it is almost like it’s been difficult since Alan Curbishley left.

“I don’t think people quite understand the job he did overseeing the whole football club, not just the players but the stability that he gave the club and everybody underneath him.

“He just kept everything together. It was brilliant what he did for the football club and it was like every year the club was punching above their weight. It is unfortunate where they are now but these are things that happen.”

Curbishley spent 15 years as Charlton boss, securing promotion to the Premier League twice and helping them establish themselves in the top flight in the early 2000s.

After more than 700 games in charge of the Addicks, the English coach left at the end of his contract in 2006. Charlton were relegated from the top flight the following season and have not been able to return since.