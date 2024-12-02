Stockport County forward Louie Barry's good form has caught the eye of multiple clubs, but Carlton Palmer believes he should stay with the club on loan from Aston Villa over joining Middlesbrough in January.

He has had mixed loan spells in his career but looks to have found a home in his time at Stockport since he first moved on loan to Edgeley Park last July, which has caught the interest of numerous clubs at a higher level.

Louie Barry's Stockport County stats (all comps) - As Per Transfermarkt Season League Apps Goals Assists 2024/25 League One 18 14 1 2023/24 League Two 22 9 4

According to The Star, Sheffield Wednesday are potentially set to join the race to sign the 21-year-old. They are among a 'boatload' of clubs now eyeing a possible loan move for Barry in the January market.

It is believed that a number of sides in the second tier are keeping tabs on his performances in League One ahead of a possible move this winter. It has been reported recently by The Northern Echo that Middlesbrough are one of those sides.

With Michael Carrick’s team aiming for promotion this season, January reinforcements are likely to be required, although they have a number of forward options and may need to let one leave before adding Barry to the mix.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Middlesbrough's interest in Louie Barry

Ex-England international and EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Barry should remain where he is, with Boro unlikely to be able to guarantee him the required game time at the Riverside.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Middlesbrough are another club who are keeping tabs on Louie Barry.

"Of course, they are fifth in the table and going well under Carrick. They're on 30 points and eight points of Sheffield United who lead the division.

"Every club needs goals, and goals are what are going to get you promotion. And, to be fair to Middlesbrough, they have scored 32 goals and lead the way with Norwich City for goals for. They are already going along well but goals are what are going to get you promoted.

"Obviously, if you bring a player in like Louie Barry, who is untested at Championship level, but is certainly a player who looks like he's got it in his locker to score goals, then you need to move a player on.

"Apparently, Boro need to move someone on to create space, so I don't think Middlesbrough really need him at this moment in time.

"They have scored 32 goals and have goals coming from all different directions. But, to bring a quality young player like that into your squad to get you over the line? Well, it's a long second half of the season with only 18 games gone.

"To have someone like that with his quality in the building, it would be fantastic. But he needs to be playing football. Aston Villa aren't going to recall him and loan him out again to sit on the bench.

"They are not going to do that, so if a club in the Championship is going to take him and he's going to leave Stockport, then he will have to be able to guarantee that he is going to play first-team football.

"As I have said before, I think Louie Barry should stay at Stockport for the remainder of the season at least."

Boro's attacking depth and required January signings

Despite the fact Carrick's side have made good use of the Premier League loan market in recent years, and that he has shown willingness to give young players a chance, it is unlikely that they would be able to start Barry in every game.

A number of players have been rotated in and out of the side this season, but mainly in attacking areas. Where Boro perhaps need more reinforcements is in deeper areas of the team, with a lack of high-quality defensive depth.

Filled with talent, versatility, and flair across various positions, in Emmanuel Latte Lath, Finn Azaz, Ben Doak, Delano Burgzorg, Tommy Conway, Riley McGree, Marcus Forss, Isaiah Jones, and Micah Hamilton, Middlesbrough have little room for an extra body.

It's a difficult enough task to fit them all in at once in the front four, and although Barry is a talent, he is also unproven at second tier level. There are a number of other teams who are likely to be ahead of Boro in the pecking order for that reason.