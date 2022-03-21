“I don’t think it’s top of the list” – Sunderland fan pundit weighs in on the club’s goalkeeper situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has suggested that a new face between the sticks could be a good addition to the Sunderland squad this summer.

The club’s options this season have been Thorben Hoffmann, Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson.

But Hoffmann is only at the club as part of a loan deal from Bayern Munich and he will be going back to his parent club at the end of the season.

Hoffmann has been first choice keeper for the majority of the season, starting 23 times for the Black Cats in this League One campaign.

The young Patterson has also stepped into the team during any of Hoffmann’s absences to make 13 appearances of his own.

At only 21-years old, Patterson still can grow into the role and those 13 games made for a great learning experience.

Meanwhile, Burge’s contract expires at the end of the season and so he may seek the chance to find first team football elsewhere.

Austwicke believes that the goalkeeper position won’t be a top priority for the club this summer but does think that the club should look to bring in a new first choice keeper.

“I think that a back-up keeper or maybe even a first choice keeper wouldn’t be a bad choice,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“Because at the club currently we’ve got Hoffman, Lee Burge, who may be looking to move this summer to get some first team football which he hasn’t really had this season at Sunderland.

“And the youngster in Anthony Patterson, so maybe sign another keeper.

“I don’t think it’s essential, I don’t think it’s top of the list but it could be something good just to bolster our squad that little bit more.”

Sunderland’s transfer business may depend on which league they are competing in next season.

Alex Neil’s side are currently sixth in the League One table with seven games left in the campaign.

Up next for the Black Cats is the visit of Gillingham on April 2.

The Verdict

It is apparent that Sunderland will need to look into signing one, if not two goalkeepers this summer.

It is unlikely Burge and Hoffmann will remain at the club for next season.

While Patterson has displayed plenty of potential, he cannot do it alone either.

It will be up to Alex Neil and the recruitment team to decide if a first choice or a backup is the priority but someone will need to be signed as it stands.