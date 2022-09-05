“I don’t think it weakens us” – Portsmouth player reveals squad verdict after Peterborough United win

Portsmouth have had an excellent start to the new League One season, with the club sitting comfortably in second in the third tier table.

They’ve won a total of five games so far out of their opening seven and remain one of only two teams in the entire division that are still unbeaten. That’s alongside Ipswich, who sit just above them in the standings.

They added another victory and another three points to their record at the weekend too by sealing a 2-1 win over Peterborough. Despite the Posh themselves having a solid start to the season, a double from Dane Scarlett ensured that Pompey’s run continued and that the side remain in the promotion places.

Now, having sealed another superb result, Michael Morrison has revealed to the club’s official website that he feels the squad that has currently been put together at Fratton Park is ‘a good group’ and that whoever is picked and put on the field can get the business done for the team.

Morrison himself has been important for the team since he came to the club. He signed on a deal from Reading in the Championship and despite now being 34-years-old, he is already a mainstay in the Portsmouth team. He’s featured in all seven league games so far this season and has even managed to contribute an assist too despite his position.

Now, the experienced player has revealed his delight at the squad depth at Portsmouth and feels that his side can continue to impress even in rotation. He said: “We carry a real threat whoever is on the pitch and when we make changes, it must be difficult for the opposition to see who’s coming on.

“I don’t think it weakens us because we’ve got real strength in depth and that can carry us through to the end of the season.

“You know that competition is there and it gets the best of you. You know you have to perform every week.

“But it’s a good group here and you could see when we scored that everyone was celebrating together.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth have, arguably, one of the best squads in League One right now and could be a real force in the division this season.

There was a bit of panic amongst the club’s supporters over the course of the summer window, with the side looking like they would start the new campaign with very little options upfront. Boss Danny Cowley though has used the transfer market well and now has a good variety of striking options at Fratton Park.

Colby Bishop has already proven to be an inspired signing despite the fee involved in a deal, Joe Pigott could be a shrewd signing because of the experience he has, the workrate he offers and his ability in front of goal and Dane Scarlett is another creative and talented option.

They’ve all already worked hard to get Portsmouth five wins – and plenty of goals – and if they keep it up, they could certainly be in amongst the promotion contenders this campaign.