This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been an excellent start to the Championship season for Ipswich Town and Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys have won nine of their opening 11 games of the season and are sitting pretty at the top end of the table along with leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich secured promotion back to the second-tier last season in excellent style, and they have continued from where they left off last season.

Many might have thought Ipswich had the potential to do well in this campaign, but they may not have expected them to do as well as they are doing.

It looks as though they and Leicester are going to be the runaway leaders in the division this season, and the credit should go to McKenna and the players he has put together.

One of those players who has played an important role in recent weeks is defender Brandon Williams, who joined the club in the summer on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

How has Brandon Williams performed for Ipswich Town?

Williams’ future at Old Trafford doesn’t look great, so it wasn’t a surprise to see the defender leave the club on loan in the last transfer window.

The full-back fell way down the pecking order, so his move to Portman Road will be a chance for the player to prove what he is capable of.

McKenna used his Old Trafford connections to get the defender into the club, and now, 10 games into the loan, Williams is showing his class.

The 23-year-old has only made five starts, but two of them have come in the last two Championship games, and the defender has taken his chance.

He has performed very well in the right-back role and has even got on the scoresheet twice in the last three games.

His goal against Preston showed his class, as he ran the length of the pitch with the ball before firing into the net as the Tractor Boys eased past the Lilywhites.

He is still very early into his loan, but all the signs show that he is doing very well at the club, and McKenna will be pleased he got the deal over the line.

Do Ipswich Town fans think the club should look to sign Brandon Williams on a permanent basis?

So, with Williams seemingly getting better and better as the weeks go on, here we asked FLW’s Ipswich fan pundit Henry if he thinks the club should look to sign the player on a permanent deal in the summer.

He told FLW: “Brandon Williams on a permanent deal is an interesting one. I don't think it's going to be one we're going to explore this January.

“I don’t think it necessarily works for all parties quite yet. I think talking about Brandon obviously I don’t know, but I imagine from his side he would want a successful loan spell and then want to consider his options afterwards. That's obviously not saying he’ll never come to Ipswich on a permanent basis, but I think for him, I think he needed a good spell in the Championship.

“I think there may be some lower end Premier League clubs looking at him as a real option. I think we have brought him back on the map, which is great because he had a couple of quiet seasons.

“Obviously, his Norwich loan spell was pretty unsuccessful, as Norwich were relegated, while Manchester United as a club right now are not really where they want to be. I think he’ll work out what he wants to do, however saying that Ipswich is a pretty big coup right now, probably the best it’s been for the last 12 years, so a player whose contract does run out in the summer, he may want to get his future sorted, and he seems to be enjoying his time, why wouldn’t you want to stay.

“But I think for him, for Ipswich it works, but I think for himself and his game, I think he might wait until the end of the season and consider his options then because I’m sure he’ll have plenty of takers. Either nationally, within the Premier League or many abroad, he would definitely suit that if he wanted to try something abroad, but Ipswich would say yes, I think Brandon would say no at the moment.”

Should Brandon Williams join Ipswich Town on a permanent basis?

It is likely that Williams is going to wait until the summer before deciding what he wants to do next in his career, as he would likely want to continue at Manchester United.

However, his future seems to be likely away from Old Trafford, so it will be a question of what presents itself after this season.

If he keeps playing the way he is and Ipswich keep performing and do reach the Premier League, you could say it is likely that the relationship could continue beyond this season, but there is still a lot of football to be played between now and then.