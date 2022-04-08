“I don’t think I’d pay any more than £1m” – Ipswich Town fan pundit gives verdict on potential QPR summer transfer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Forward Macauley Bonne joined Ipswich Town on loan from QPR last summer on a season long loan.

Bonne, who’s first taste of academy football was with boyhood club Ipswich, has had a good season with the Tractor Boys.

He scored his first goal for the club in the 91st minute on his debut when he came on as a substitute in the 78th minute.

He since has gone on to make 38 appearances for the club scoring 12 goals and providing two assists.

We asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry about the potential permanent signing of Bonne and how much he would be willing to pay for the player.

He said: “Start of the season I reckon he would’ve gone for £5million down in League One but after really not hitting the height of the first month or two and that’s an under-exaggeration there because he really hasn’t been great, he hasn’t really been starting so I can’t really see McKenna going for him on a permanent. Again, because he doesn’t quite have that athletic ability that McKenna’s looking for.

“Right now I reckon I’d pay £750,000 for him. Maximum, I don’t think I’d pay any more than £1m because even though his form at the start of the season was superb and he is an Ipswich Town boy so I’d love to have him at the club, I think they’d be better investments for over £1million like for example if Celina cost us £2million I’d much prefer to have one Celina rather than a Bonne and a replacement Celina.

“So I think £750,000 to £1million I’d be happy to pay for. Anymore than that I would say no and go for another option.”

Quiz: Did Ipswich Town sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Wes Burns? Fee Free

The Verdict:

It’s a hard one on whether Ipswich should be looking to keep him because his form at the start of the season was excellent and it shows the levels his is capable of reaching.

However, he has struggled to keep this up throughout the season and if Ipswich are looking for promotion next season then, as Henry points out, there may be better options that are out there who would perform more consistently.

The price tag Henry has put on the player seem fair especially when considering how much Celina cost the club and using that as a benchmark.

We’ll have to see what the options are come summer but it seems unlikely that McKenna would splash out for this player.