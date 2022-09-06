“I don’t think I could be happier” – Ipswich Town fan pundit delivers verdict on ownership situation at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

For a large chunk of the 21st century, Ipswich Town have been ran and owned by Suffolk-based businessman Marcus Evans, which lasted from late 2007 until April 2021.

Evans’ 13-year stint as custodian of the Tractor Boys came to an end when an American investment group, Gamechanger 20, acquired the majority of shares at Portman Road, with Evans becoming a minority shareholder in the process.

Gamechanger 20 made a serious of ambitious moves, including the appointment of Paul Cook as manager, Bristol City’s Mark Ashton as CEO and backing Cook with a complete transformation of the first-team squad, and when he was received of his duties in December, another exciting move was made in the form of handing the reins to Kieran McKenna.

The ex-Manchester United coach is proving to be a revelation this season, having missed out on the play-offs in 2021-22, with Ipswich leading the way at the top of League One along with Portsmouth, and that is partly down to the ownership giving McKenna what he needs to create an exciting team.

Speaking about Gamechanger 20, FLW’s Ipswich fan pundit Henry is of the belief that things are as good as they have been for a while with Brett Johnson and co in charge of the club,

“I don’t think I could be happier with how the club is being run right now,” Henry said.

“From right at the top, the Gamechanger ownership all seem interested, passionate, wanting success, happy to put their hand in their pocket to get some money out for the club – I think those right at the top are doing the right thing, saying the right things, they’ve bought land outside the ground to further develop the club when necessary.

“I think then moving down you’ve got Mike O’Leary the chairman, very astute, been in the game a long time, but also seems to be able to hand out roles, hand out ownership of certain tasks and areas of the club, all while remaining above board, taking it from a birds-eye view to really understand what’s going on at the club and what is necessary, he probably challenges Mark Ashton when necessary, agrees with Ashton when necessary which is important.

“Then coming on to Ashton, as CEO I think he’s superb – he’s a bit of a showman, he says the right things, but I think what he’s doing and the vision he’s got for the club is very well-matched throughout the rest that are working there, looking at 20-plus key members of staff through the door, so he’s got the right people in the right place, at the right time, all sort-of singing from the same hymn sheet.

“I think that can only be a good thing, and then you’ve got McKenna, Martyn Pert and the sports science guys, Lee Grant as a coach – I think those guys are all fairly young, very knowledgable, it all seems to be heading in the right direction, there’s real clarity on what the end goal is for Ipswich, and I think the building blocks that Ashton and co have put in place with McKenna and the players and how McKenna has got the team set up – this era of Ipswich Town could be quite exciting, and I think that they just need a little bit of luck to get there but this is an exciting time for Town.”

The Verdict

It’s certainly a fun time to be an Ipswich fan right now from what they’re producing on the pitch.

With a full pre-season behind them, the Tractor Boys are clearly all singing from the same hymn sheet, and some smart summer recruitment is seeing them lead the way right now in the third tier.

The positivity stems right from the very top, with the club’s ownership clearly passionate people who want to do right by Ipswich after years of being stagnant in the Championship, and then relegation to League One.

McKenna has been given the tools to deliver success in Suffolk, and as Henry explained, everyone seems to be working towards one goal, and it’s all going to plan so far.