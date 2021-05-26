‘I don’t think he’s really needed’ – Preston North End eye important Hull City cog: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have been linked with a move to sign Callum Elder from Hull City this summer.

Football Insider claim that Hull are braced for bids when it comes to Elder as he approaches the final year of his contract at the KCOM Stadium.

North End are amongst those interested in the left-back, who excelled in Hull’s League One title win last term with nine assists.

Our writers discuss whether he’d be a good addition at Deepdale…

George Dagless

I think so.

He had a really strong campaign for Hull City in League One as he helped them to the title and I think he’s definitely capable of being a regular Championship footballer for the rest of his career.

He’s a player that’s not going to break the bank either with his contract up at the end of next season and you can see, therefore, why Preston are keen on him as they obviously don’t have the biggest budget themselves.

He’s a good player that would be a shrewd signing for a lot of clubs, Preston included, and I think we’ll see a fair old battle for his signature this summer judging by the stories around him.

Ben Wignall

North End need to strengthen in quite a few areas this summer, but I’m not sure left-back is one of them.

Frankie McAvoy’s favoured system looks to be a 3-5-2 and with how Preston’s results went to close out the season you’d imagine that it’s a certainty they’ll line up in the same fashion to start the 2021/22 campaign.

Greg Cunningham was re-signed back in January from Cardiff City and if he can remain injury-free then the Ireland international is a very solid first-choice at this level.

Preston also have Josh Earl in reserve, having completed a loan spell at Burton Albion in the second half of the season just gone.

The 22-year-old only played eight times but he still has a future at Deepdale – his attacking capabilities are stronger than his defensive talents and playing at left-wing-back as a rotational option to Cunningham could see him develop quickly.

There’s no doubting that Elder is a good player and his 10 League One assists last season prove that he’d be a threat going forward in Preston’s system, but unless Earl departs then I don’t think he’s really needed at Deepdale.

Chris Thorpe

Elder is a player who has excelled in what has been a brilliant Hull City side under Grant McCann in Sky Bet League One.

He racked up 10 assists during the campaign just gone and at the age of 26, is really coming into his prime as a defender.

Preston would be a acquiring a player who could quite easily nail down a starting spot at Deepdale if he made the move to Lancashire.

He has one year remaining on his current deal with the Tigers – a factor which could well play into North End’s hands as Hull won’t want to run the risk of losing him for free next year.

If Preston really want to improve in an offensive and defensive sense, they should look no further than this modern attacking full back.