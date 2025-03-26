This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have one foot in the door of the Championship and consequently have one eye on how to improve their squad to give them the best chance of making an immediate promotion challenge in the second tier next season.

Many will be expecting owners Kighthead Capital Management and chairman Tom Wagner to back the club financially yet again this summer after the Blues broke the spending record in a single window in the third tier - splashing out around £20-£25 million last summer - to ensure they had the best chance to make an immediate return to the Championship.

However, if new additions are to be on the horizon, some current players at St Andrew's Stadium will likely be pushed to the wayside and, according to FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, current captain Krystian Bielik may be among those struggling for game time next season.

New signings will push Bielik down the pecking order

Mike told Football League World that he feels that there should be a few obvious omissions to the side next season, who are currently under contract at the League One club.

"The likes of Dion Sanderson and Lukas Jutkiewicz leaving are sort of no-brainers," he said.

"We want to top up the squad and add some additional experience and class as we enter the next level [...] and I can see Krystian Bielik leaving too."

Bielik started and captained 18 of the first 22 games of the League One season. However, since New Year's Day's draw at Stockport County, Chris Davies has seemingly picked his regular centre-back pairing, with Ben Davies and Christoph Klarer restricting Bielik to just one start since.

Additionally, the imminent arrival of Phil Neumann in the summer, who signed a pre-contract agreement with the Blues in January from Hannover 96, will bump the 27-year-old Polish international even further down the pecking order.

Krystain Bielik's playing time at Birmingham City (league games only), per Transfermarkt Season Games Starts 2022/23 35 35 2023/24 36 35 2024/25 (so far) 30 19

"With Neumann coming and Ben Davies being signed permanently - which I hope he is - Bielik's playing time will be further restricted, and I don't think he will be too happy with that."

The former Arsenal man is still just 27, so will offer a lot for any side in League One or the Championship who would be interested in signing him, if he's given the green light to leave Birmingham in the summer.

Impact attacking signings also in the pipeline for Birmingham City

Despite spending an eight-figure fee on Jay Stansfield, who many believe will play at the highest level in England, last summer, another statement signing at the top end of the pitch may be made by Birmingham during the upcoming transfer window.

Whether that is on the wing or just behind Stansfield in the '10' role, Mike believes that bringing in someone with top-level quality could be exactly what Birmingham needs to do to announce themselves in the Championship next season.

"I can see us bringing in a high calibre Premier League quality winger," he predicted.

"I know there's been talks previously about Nathan Redmond, but I could also see us spending big on an expansive attacking midfielder."

Having come through the youth ranks at Birmingham, 31-year-old Redmond making his return to his home side could be a sensible move and, despite being sidelined for almost the entirety of the season so far at Burnley, if he stays fit he would be a dangerous asset for Chris Davies' side.

Either way, Birmingham City will most definitely be aiming to associate themselves with established Premier League players next season, as they look to find themselves in the top flight in the not-so-distant future.