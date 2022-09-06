“I don’t think he wants to be at the club anymore” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit delivers verdict on off-pitch situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Having been the club’s chairman and owner for the best part of 10 years in the past, Dean Hoyle has recently returned to becoming the main man in charge at Huddersfield Town.

Local businessman Hoyle was the driving force behind the Terriers rise from League One to the Premier League, having become the majority shareholder in June 2009, but in 2019, following their relegation from the top flight back to the Championship, Hoyle sold up to Phil Hodgkinson, with reasons including a decline in his health.

Yet just a few years later, with some of Hodgkinson’s businesses going into administration, Hoyle made a return to the fold as CEO following the former’s resignation as chairman in February of this year, but the sale of Hodgkinson’s 75 per cent of shares in the club back to Hoyle, has still not been officially completed.

When that is done, then Hoyle will own 100 per cent of Huddersfield, although the loss of head coach Carlos Corberan over the summer and a poor start to the season on the pitch has led to criticism of Hoyle already.

Hoyle has been running the club financially since last October, putting in an eight-figure sum in that time, with the sales of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo to Nottingham Forest now potentially off-setting that.

FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner though is firmly in the camp of not being happy with Hoyle’s current running of the Terriers,

“Am I happy with the current ownership of my club? No – I could give you that as a one-word answer or I could give you one filled with expletives but I won’t!” Graeme explained.

“I would say that Dean Hoyle after our promotion and survival five years ago (in the Premier League) could have had a statue built at the stadium and nobody thought it would have been over the top.

“He should have been able to live off of that for the rest of his life – since then, his conduct in the way he’s effectively taken money out of the club to repay himself, money that he himself said he never expected to get back, the decisions he’s made since Phil Hodgkinson left, the current shambles at the club, the ridiculous appointment of Danny Schofield to take over from Carlos Corberan, all of these things suggests that I don’t think he wants to be at the club anymore, I don’t think he feels the joy of being at the club anymore, and it’s us fans that suffer.

“So, my personal view as of today and has been for a little while is he needs to find someone to buy the club and leave.

“If he doesn’t invest in the club rapidly, in management and on the pitch, then we’re going to be a League One club and he won’t be able to sell, so it doesn’t serve anyone, so hopefully the businessman in him will overrule the stubbornness that we all know he’s got to sort things out.”

The Verdict

There’s clearly no holding back from Graeme when it comes to Hoyle’s current ownership of the club, as he doesn’t appear to be the same enthusiastic custodian as opposed to the early years of his tenure.

Huddersfield defied the odds last season to make the play-off final, and unbeknown to most at the time, Hoyle was actually funding the club for the majority of the campaign due to Hodgkinson’s financial struggles.

But the taking money out of the club to pay himself back is clearly too much for some to forgive, and it doesn’t appear that the Terriers are going to spend any significant transfer fees in the near future for players, despite losing some key players this summer for big money.

There have been some promising additions in the form of Jack Rudoni and Michal Helik, but things aren’t going too well on the pitch right now, and that could tarnish Hoyle’s legacy in the end.