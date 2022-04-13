“I don’t think he quite fits the bill” – Ipswich Town fan pundit gives his verdict on the future of 29-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Midfielder Tom Carroll signed for Ipswich Town at the start of the season joining from QPR.

The 29-year-old missed a large chunk of games earlier in the season due to a hip injury but since returning to fitness he has been in and out of the squad.

Carroll wasn’t McKenna’s signing and although he is playing under him, his place in the side isn’t a secure one.

With his contract up this summer, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry if he thinks Carroll should be offered a new contract with the club. He said: “Unfortunately I don’t think he quite fits the bill that McKenna’s going for.

“He can be quite one paced and in the most recent fixture against Cambridge at home, he looked really off the pace and was very sloppy in possession and his main attributes are on the ball and his passing range and without that he doesn’t offer loads.

“He doesn’t have a bite in the tackle, he doesn’t get between box to box, he doesn’t drive forward with the ball. He’s renowned for being a good passer and when that was going astray, he really looked like an average centre midfielder so I don’t think I’d offer him a new contract no.”

The Verdict:

You have to be inclined to agree Henry’s opinion on this one. It’s obvious since his return to fitness that McKenna doesn’t see him as a first team and 14 league appearances in the season does not immediately make you think of a new contract for the player.

Considering McKenna is hoping to take his side to promotion success next year, it seems unlikely that he will keep hold of players he doesn’t see as week in, week out players.

There could be a case for having him as a substitute but at the same time, given his injury record and lack of consistency on the pitch this season you feel McKenna could find a better back up option for his midfield.

As it stands, it would be surprising to see the player be offered another contract at the end of the season.