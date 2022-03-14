“I don’t think he is necessarily needed” – West Ham eye up move for Sheffield United star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are looking into the possibility of a summer move for Sheffield United defender John Egan, as per a report from The Sun.

The Republic of Ireland international has once again emerged as an integral figure within the Blades’ backline, proving his reliability in the fact that he has played every single minute of his side’s Championship campaign thus far.

Egan showed his ability in the Premier League during Sheffield United’s two recent seasons in the top-flight, with the 29-year-old set to be an important part as the season nears its concluding stages.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Charlie Gregory

I think that John Egan would be a fairly decent signing for West Ham and while he might not get guaranteed games as much as he might at Sheffield United, he could be a useful option.

Egan has proven previously that he can work at the top level in the Premier League with the Blades and has continued to perform in the second tier too. Whilst there are probably younger options out there, the 29-year-old could easily still do a job in the top flight.

I don’t think he is necessarily needed at West Ham but there’s no question that he could be a good rotation or backup option. West Ham have built a solid and hard-working unit and Egan surely wouldn’t pass up the chance to go from top end of the Championship to the top end of the Premier League, regardless of gametime, if the opportunity arose.

George Dagless

It could be a good signing, yes.

Egan is a fine player and certainly one of the better defenders in the Championship, with him now also possessing Premier League experience thanks to his time with the Blades thus far.

I think West Ham are probably wise to be looking at signing another centre-half this summer what with one thing and another in mind in terms of their current options and Egan is a player who could come in and quickly do well.

Of course, if Sheffield United win promotion then you would imagine there is a good chance he would stay put with the Blades but, if that does not happen, West Ham, and several other sides, would be wise to try and bring him to their respective clubs.

Josh Cole

Whereas West Ham may feel as if they need to bolster their squad this summer, they ought to avoid making a move for John Egan this summer.

Although the defender has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90 in the Championship, he may not necessarily be able to replicate these displays at the highest level for the Hammers.

Furthermore, when you consider that West Ham already have the likes of Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop at their disposal, Egan could struggle to make any inroads on their starting eleven if he does make the switch to the London Stadium.

Instead of splashing the cash on Egan, the Irons should instead be looking to draft in some competition for forward Michail Antonio when the transfer window opens.