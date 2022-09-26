“I don’t think he is going to get that at Blues” – Birmingham City fan pundit highlights player who has underwhelmed so far

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have caught a few by surprise early on in this season as several fans and EFL pundits predicted for the Blues to really struggle this season.

And whilst that may still be the case as the season progresses, John Eustace’s side have made a positive enough start to the second-tier campaign, accumulating 12 points in their opening 10 matches.

It is a points tally that has them in 17th but given the close and competitive nature of this Championship campaign early on, they are a mere three points from the play-off positions.

There have been certain players who have exceeded expectations thus far, however, FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland provided his thoughts on a player who has underwhelmed thus far: “I’d say one player who has underwhelmed so far this season, although he has had his bright moments but mostly has underperformed, is Jordan Graham.

“However, most of it is down to the fact that he’s been played in a position that he’s not really suited to.

If you love Birmingham City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Blues moments

1 of 28 FA Cup semi-final 1930/31: Who did they play in the semi-final? Derby County Newcastle United Nottingham Forest Sunderland

“He does a job at wing-back but, like he’s not bad but it’s just not really his natural forte and I feel he’d be a much better player if he was just an out-and-out winger but I don’t think he is going to get that at Blues if I’m perfectly honest.”

The verdict

As Tom quite rightly points out, Graham is an out-and-out winger who thrives when he has the ball out wide in the final third.

Given this seeming shift, that is seen right across the globe, systems that involve wing-backs have grown increasingly common, and whilst some wingers can adapt to this role seemingly, the more attacking-inclined ones can struggle.

It will be interesting to see how his situation develops as the season progress and whether he could cement a starting spot as a wing-back.

Graham certainly has the ability to thrive at Championship level, it just remains to be seen if the current system he is in will be easy enough for him to adapt to.