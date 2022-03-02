“I don’t think…” Derby County fan pundit issues verdict on Barnsley’s upturn

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a 1-0 defeat away at Cardiff last night, Derby County now sit 23rd in the league having lost four of their last five games.

They are eight points from safety with eleven games to go, which is a big ask.

To make the task even harder, Barnsley – the team directly above them in the league – have started to pick up a bit of form.

Barnsley won three of their last four games, which has left them six points away from Reading in 21st, although they do have a game in hand over them.

Meanwhile, Derby don’t have any games in hand and are set to face some tough fixtures this month, including what could prove to be a vital battle this Saturday against Barnsley.

We asked FLW’s Derby fan pundit Jason Straw if Barnsley’s recent form has made Derby’s chances of survival harder.

”I don’t think Barnsley’s recent good form or any of the clubs’ (down at the bottom) turn of form is having too much issue with Derby’s chances of survival.

“I think they have been down there for the majority of the season, and yeah they’ve got an uptick in form but they have generally been some of the poorest sides in the division.”

Jason feels the results of the other teams around them isn’t what matters. He said: “I just think they have to concentrate on their own task. Derby’s task is to do whatever they can their best.

“They were not expected to even be in this position coming to the close of the season so I don’t think there’s too much at the minute they can look into.”

With little time left to save themselves from the drop down to League One, Jason believes Derby must stay focused on their own task. He said: “Obviously after the next international break, the games start running out and if those teams around keep picking up results and Derby keep picking up results then it starts coming down to the wire, obviously you have to re-evaluate the thoughts on that.

“But I don’t think at the minute any of the teams around matter. Derby have just got to do what Derby can do and hope in the end that that’s going to be enough.”

The Verdict:

Barnsley’s improved form has come at a bad time for Derby who not only find themselves in a poorer run of form but also have to play their relegation rivals on Saturday.

However, Jason is absolutely right. Derby have surpassed everyone’s expectations by getting to the point they are now and if they are going to succeed further that will be based off their own belief.

As tempting as it may be to analyse the fixtures and results of the teams surrounding them, Derby are only in control of their own performances in games so this is what they must focus on.

Saturday’s clash between Derby and Barnsley will be a very important game in this relegation tale but either team can win it so it’s all to play for.