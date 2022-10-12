“I don’t see why not” – Sunderland fan pundit makes claim over Jewison Bennette amid club injuries

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have had some injury struggles upfront in recent weeks and it has led to a downturn in form for the club over their last five games.

Having been flying in the Championship table, injuries to Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart have left them having to reshuffle the pack and even shove some players out of position.

It’s meant that goals haven’t been as easy to come by and in their last four games, they have produced only three goals. They’ve also taken just three points out of a possible 12 and it’s left them 12th in the table, having once been in the play-off spots. Now, it could be time for manager Tony Mowbray to mix things up in order to get back to winning ways and that could mean a start for a player like Jewison Bennette.

The 18-year-old has played five times this season in the Championship and has already hit the back of the net too but most of those showings have been from off the bench.

Considering the age of the winger and his experience in the EFL, that comes as no surprise. However, he has looked bright in the cameos he has managed and against Swansea, he immediately made an impact and looked bright despite their defeat.

Now, there is a question to be asked over whether or not he deserves a start in their next fixture – and Football League World’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has revealed he thinks it could be a good call, with no player a definite starter in the Black Cats side at the minute.

Speaking about a potential start for Bennette then, he said:”To be honest, I don’t see why not. Our attacking line, it’s difficult without a striker and I’m hoping Ellis Simms will be back but I can’t see that yet. Roberts has been slightly inconsistent lately, Pritchard a bit off the pace and Clarke I think is a definite starter considering the way he has been playing. Other than that, there isn’t really anyone who is guaranteed a spot.

“There’s another spot up for grabs which is being torn about between Embleton and Amad but I guess why not? Stick Bennette in for maybe Roberts or Pritchard and I think that would be good.”

The Verdict

Sunderland don’t have a lot to lose at the minute, as they aren’t currently blessed with a wealth of striking or attacking options in their ranks.

The Black Cats are struggling without both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms and even though they still have Alex Pritchard, he isn’t familiar with the more advanced role he is perhaps being asked to play in their absence. It means they could use a refresh and some more creative spark upfront and Bennette could provide that.

He’s young, hungry and has already proven he can do the business in the Championship even as a teenager. The winger has bagged one goal already and that has come from appearances off the bench. Given time from the beginning of a fixture, he could have a real impact and could be the stopgap they need whilst their more important players are injured.

It wouldn’t hurt boss Mowbray to give him a start at the weekend and it could pay off for Sunderland.