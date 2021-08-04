‘I don’t see why not’ – Sean Morrison sets ambitious Cardiff City target ahead of new season

Sean Morrison has insisted that automatic promotion is the target for Cardiff City this season.

The Bluebirds are gearing up for another season in the Championship and host Barnsley in South Wales on Saturday afternoon.

Mick McCarthy arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium in January, embarking on an 11-game unbeaten run which led the club towards play-off contention.

Ultimately, they ran out of steam and finished eighth in the league table, nine points off Bournemouth who grabbed the final top-six spot.

It has been a fairly quiet summer for the Bluebirds, too, with four new signings arriving in the form of James Collins, Mark McGuinness, Ryan Wintle and Ryan Giles.

Speaking to BBC Sport, captain Sean Morrison insisted that automatic promotion is the aim for Cardiff this season, after narrowly missing out on a play-off finish last term.

He said: “I think so – I don’t see why not.

“No team starts the season hoping to finish mid-table. We know what we are capable of. I think we showed glimpses of that last year, especially towards the back end of the season.

“We need to start the season well this year. The first month is vitally important, laying down a marker to the rest of the league.

“If we can carry on from the end of last year, be hard to beat, and chip in with more goals from all positions – not just the lads up front – then we are going to have an opportunity.”

After Saturday’s clash with Barnsley, McCarthy’s men host Sutton United in the first round of the Carabao Cup, before travelling to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool the following week.

The Verdict

It’s undoubtedly an ambitious target and perhaps not one Cardiff fans would have expected Morrison to set.

You can’t fault his ambition, though, and it would have been controversial if he came out and was only targeting a mid-table finish or along those lines.

I personally don’t feel that Cardiff have enough quality and depth to compete for automatic promotion, though, and those coming down from the Premier League will be too strong this season I reckon.

Never say never, though.