‘I don’t see why not’ – Fulham and a potential permanent move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham remain firmly in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot this season, however it’s looking increasingly likely that a play-off spot is the best that they may get.

The Cottagers have been somewhat inconsistent since the season’s resumption, but one figure who has impressed more than most has been midfielder Harrison Reed.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan from Southampton and is enjoying plenty of first-team minutes at Craven Cottage, and Parker is surely liking what he is seeing.

With this in mind, do you think Fulham should look to launch a permanent move for Reed in the summer?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Alfie Burns

In some tough moments since the restart, Reed has been the Fulham player that’s impressed me most and you’d like to think that Parker has recognised that too.

He was fantastic in the first-half at Elland Road despite Fulham’s defeat and when you look at him compared to someone like Harry Arter, he’s the exact sort of midfielder you want in your midfield.

Ultimately, it might be tough to get the 25-year-old out of Southampton permanently. For me, he’s good enough to be playing there and surely he sees his future at Premier League level.

For Fulham to have a chance, they might need to wrap up promotion, but even then, are Southampton going to be willing to cut ties with a midfielder that’s got top-flight potential?

Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Fulham players wear? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Joe Bryan wear for Fulham? 22 23 24 27

George Harbey

If they could get him then it would definitely be an impressive coup.

Reed is now 25 years of age and I think he needs to move somewhere where he will earn regular game time and get plenty of starts, as that’s what he needs to develop and improve as a player.

He’s encountered a couple of frustrating problems with injury this season but on the whole he has been a hugely impressive player in the middle of the park, and he’s capable of playing at a higher level I feel.

He’s good with the ball at his feet, he’s as good at going forward as he is defensively, and that balance has been key for Scott Parker’s side in the middle of the park this term.

If he isn’t in Southampton’s plans and they can negotiate a good fee for him then I don’t see why not.

Jacob Potter

I think it should be a no-brainer for Fulham.

Reed has really impressed me this season with the Cottagers, and has certainly played his part in their push for promotion back into the Premier League.

I struggle to see where he would fit in the Southampton team ahead of his return to the club, so therefore, Fulham should definitely look towards making them a permanent offer for the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

He’d provide Scott Parker with much-needed depth in midfield, and I think he’d be keen to prove a point next season if Fulham were playing their football in the Premier League.

It’d be the best move for both parties involved, that’s for sure.