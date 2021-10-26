‘I don’t see why he’d leave this season’ – Verdict emerges on Ryan Lowe’s desire to take Cardiff City job

Cardiff City’s current financial problems could be a barrier in persuading Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe to take over in the Welsh capital, according to Football League World reporter Chris Gallagher.

The Bluebirds are currently on the search for a new boss after Mick McCarthy’s departure on Saturday afternoon following their 2-0 home defeat against Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

This loss against Neil Warnock’s men consigned the Welsh outfit to their eighth consecutive league defeat, with the club currently sitting just two points above the drop zone going into their next fixture against Stoke City at the weekend.

After finishing eighth during the previous campaign, with McCarthy going unbeaten in his opening 11 games as manager after his arrival in January, this is a huge decline and one they wouldn’t have been expecting after climbing into eighth spot after their 2-1 away win at Nottingham Forest last month.

But the 62-year-old’s recent form made his position untenable at the Cardiff City Stadium – and Plymouth boss Lowe is one man who has been touted as his potential replacement.

Winning promotion with Bury and the Pilgrims already in his reasonably short managerial career and guiding the latter to the top of the League One table this term, he’s an exciting, young manager who could be on the second-tier side’s shortlist but Football League World journalist Chris Gallagher believes they could be rejected.

Speaking about Lowe’s potential temptation to move up to the Championship, he said: “I can’t see him wanting to leave [Plymouth Argyle] now.

“Again, you can see why Cardiff fans would be calling for him because it’s natural to look in the lower leagues. You look at the style of play and the way he’s performing at Plymouth, you have to want a manager like that.

“I don’t see why he’d leave this season. Everything’s seems in place for him at Plymouth. He’s got support from above him, he’s got the team clicking how he wants.

“When you hear the [Cardiff] chairman say they’ve got financial problems, they’re not going to be spending money, you just think why would you do it?”

The Championship side’s chairman Mehmet Dalman recently confirmed there would be no money for any new manager to spend in the winter window, a considerable blow to the man who eventually takes over as McCarthy’s successor.

