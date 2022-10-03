“I don’t see this move working out” – Leicester City eyeing Sheffield United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Leicester City are potentially eyeing Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies.

That is according to Football Insider who report that the Foxes are tracking the Blades’ wing back.

As per their report, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on whether the Welshman would be a good potential signing for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Ben Wignall

The fact that Norrington-Davies seems to be pretty versatile in the sense that he can play as a left-back, a wing-back and on the left-hand side of a back three pretty well will certainly be noticeable to watching scouts from the Premier League.

I’m not 100 per cent sure though that the Wales international could step up into a team like Leicester and be an immediate success, though.

Whilst the Foxes are quite clearly struggling right now, they have a number of players who are more-than capable of being good Premier League left-backs on their best day, such as James Justin, Timothy Castagne and Luke Thomas.

Norrington-Davies does not have any experience of the top flight of English football so it would be a step into the unknown, but I feel as though Sheffield United would price Leicester out of a move anyway, so I cannot see it happening.

Chris Gallagher

I don’t see this move working out for any party.

Firstly, whilst Norrington-Davies probably could handle the step up, I don’t see him playing regularly for Leicester when they have Luke Thomas, James Justin and Timothy Castagne who can all play that position. So, he would just be a player who boosts the squad for the Foxes.

Meanwhile, things are going well for the player at Bramall Lane.

Whilst competition for that left wing-back slot has been fierce, the Welsh international is now a regular when fit and is playing good football.

With promotion looking like a real possibility for Sheffield United, combined with Leicester’s struggles, I think Norrington-Davies would be best served by staying in Yorkshire for the season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I just get the feeling this would be a case of bad timing.

Given his versatility and ability, you can certainly see why Norrington-Davies is being tracked, but, Leicester have really quality options in the position already.

Arguably, they are better than Norrington-Davies, so at least initially, he would likely be a squad option.

Considering that, and the fact he is currently first choice in a high flying Blades side that look like they will be right up there in terms of the league title and promotion to the Premier League, you question why Norrington-Davies would leave midway through the season.