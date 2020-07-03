‘I don’t see the logic in this move’ – Tottenham eyeing up 12-goal EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As per GiveMeSport, Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in QPR playmaker Ebere Eze.

Eze has been hugely impressive for Mark Warburton’s side this season and has scored 12 goals in 42 games, chipping in with eight assists, too.

The London-born playmaker’s future in West London looks uncertain beyond 2019/20, though, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2021.

With Spurs reportedly interested in the midfielder, the FLW team discuss whether he would be a regular starter for Jose Mourinho’s team…

George Harbey

I can’t see him playing regularly for Spurs, to be honest.

Eze is undoubtedly a hugely talented player and I have no doubts over him being able to make the step-up to the Premier League, as he has sheer quality on the ball and so many attributes.

But Spurs are a massive club pushing for the Champions League spots year in, year out, and I’m not sure whether he’d get into the team at the moment with so many talented, established players bound to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

He needs a move to someone like Crystal Palace, who play fast-paced, attacking football which would suit Eze, and you would back him to make a load of appearances for the Eagles next season.

George Dagless

I don’t think he would be, to be honest.

I’m banging the drum that he should stay at QPR next season because he needs to be playing more and at Spurs – or many Premier League clubs – he simply is not going to get the game-time he needs to develop.

QPR need to challenge for the play-offs next season, though, because he will be leaving if they do not go up next year and I think Hoops fans would probably accept that.

Of course, there’s every chance he leaves in this next window but I just think he needs to pick carefully and ensure he is going to be playing.

Do these 11 celebrities support QPR?

1 of 12 Jimmy Anderson Yes No

Ned Holmes

It’s hard to see Eze being a regular from the off-set under Mourinho but he would certainly be a fantastic option for them.

The R’s playmaker has been one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season and he deserves his chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

That said, we know the defensive duties that Mourinho asks of his players and that he often favours pragmatic players over those with flair.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to see Eze as a first-team regular under the Portuguese boss – at least until he gets more experience in the top flight and can prove he will do the defensive work.

Signing the 21-year-old looks a fantastic move for Spurs as they look to revitalise their squad but I think patience with the playmaker is important, if they want to see the best out of him.

Jacob Potter

I don’t see the logic in this move at the moment.

Eze is a brilliant player, there’s no doubting that. But I have my doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter for Spurs anytime soon.

Jose Mourinho hasn’t exactly shown in the past that he’s willing to give younger players a chance in senior football, so I don’t think it would be wise for Eze to choose Spurs over any other potential interested parties.

The QPR midfielder has caught the eye with a number of impressive showings to date with the Hoops, and I certainly feel as though he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League ahead of next season.

But he needs to think carefully about where he’d get regular game time, as that won’t be at Spurs, especially whilst the likes of Dele Alli are still with the club.