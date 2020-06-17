‘I don’t see the benefit’ – Former Derby County target set to become available: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Marcus Maddison will reportedly play no further part for Hull City this season, with the 26-year-old set to become a free agent at the end of the month.

The playmaker scored 10 goals and added eight assists for Peterborough United in the first half of the season but joined the Tigers in January.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Maddison is one of four players that will play no further part for Hull when the Championship gets back underway and with his contract set to expire with the Posh at the end of the month, it looks as though he’ll be on the move this summer.

Derby County have been linked with the playmaker in the past but should they renew their interest?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I don’t see the benefit in Derby chasing this deal on the back of Maddison’s spell with Hull.

Coming out of League One, someone in the Championship was always going to pick the playmaker up and offer him a chance. He’s obviously part of a struggling Hull squad, but he’s not looked good enough and I’m not convinced anyone in the Championship will take another chance on him.

Maddison might be better off stepping back into League One and looking to win promotion back to the Championship, which would probably give him the best chance of eventually settling in the second-tier.

A spell at Hull has set Maddison back and, with hindsight, I imagine he will regret choosing the KCOM as his destination.

George Harbey

I don’t think they should look to renew interest in Maddison this summer.

I do believe that Derby need to strengthen their creative options in the middle of the park, as they haven’t scored enough goals or created enough chances from midfield since Mason Mount went back to Chelsea.

But for me, Maddison is a bit of a hot and cold player with a poor attitude, and I don’t think Cocu should look to be signing that type of player this summer.

It hasn’t worked out for Maddison at Hull and he hasn’t been able to show that he can step up to the Championship.

They should look to keep on developing Louie Sibley instead as he is a massive prospect.

Jacob Potter

I think they should make another move for him in the summer.

Maddison has shown that he can adjust to the step up to the Championship, having spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with Hull City.

Derby already have some strong options available to them in wide areas of the pitch, with Tom Lawrence being just one of Derby’s key players.

But Maddison would be more than capable of challenging Lawrence for his starting spot in the Derby squad, and he’s definitely worth a punt.

The Rams need strength in depth, and Maddison would definitely provide them with that ahead of next year’s campaign. It should be a no-brainer for Phillip Cocu’s side.