“I don’t see it” – Carlton Palmer shares thoughts on whether Sheffield Wednesday should pursue deal for 21-year-old

Bolstering defensive options at Sheffield Wednesday already with the additions of Akin Famewo and Michael Ihiekwe, it remains to be seen if any further defenders will arrive at Hillsborough this summer.

Lewis Gibson is someone who could have been considered as an option, given that he is currently a free agent

The 21-year-old featured five times for the Owls in League One last season on loan from Everton, however, his departure from the Toffees means that his signature would not require a transfer fee

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Everton are still in talks with the young defender regarding a new deal, however, it is unknown if progress has been made.

Asked if Sheffield Wednesday could make a permanent move for the young defender, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “No I don’t see it.

“Akin (Famewo), he’s a natural left footer, He gives them that balance. He can play on the left-hand side of a back three.

“It would be highly unlikely they would go back for Lewis Gibson.”

The verdict

Darren Moore has made a strong start to the summer transfer window, with Famewo and Ihiekwe emerging as excellent signings at League One level.

Sheffield Wednesday are not just signing players who will help them in the here and here and now, they are building a squad that is capable of promotion next year, but players that can also cut it at the Championship level.

Evidently a player with talent, he needs to play more games in a regular first team environment before an assessment can really be given.

Defensively speaking, it would be no surprise if there is no further business conducted this summer at Hillsborough.