“I don’t see how this is realistic” – Stoke City interested in 54-year-old for managerial position: The Verdict

Stoke City announced that manager Michael O’Neill had been dismissed yesterday following a poor start to the season with one win, one draw and three losses already this season.

The boss had received plenty of backing this season as he set about rebuilding his side and made a big number of signings but it hasn’t seem to come together for the Potters so far.

Since arriving at the club in 2019, the side have achieved a 15th place finish before two 14th places in a row showing a lack of progression and based on the season so far, it looked to be a similar story.

As Stoke look for a new manager to take them forward, they have been linked with some ambitious names including Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder as per a TEAMtalk report.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the potential appointment.

Carla Devine

This would be a brilliant appointment for Stoke if they can get it done, but it does feel like one that’s a bit unrealistic.

Chris Wilder has been backed himself this summer at current club Middlesbrough and he’s made some excellent signings so far which sees his side as one of the favourites for promotion. Considering Boro just missed out on the play-offs last season, Wilder will have confidence that he can get close with this side and therefore he has a project on his hands.

If you look at the manager’s CV, he has achieved promotion numerous times and having taken Sheffield United to the Premier League and done a decent job in the top flight for a time, you can definitely understand why he’s one of the names on the list and if he did come to the Bet365 Stadium you would expect him to do a good job.

Admittedly, Middlesbrough haven’t got off to the greatest start this season themselves so there could be an aspect of Stoke thinking that Wilder may need a fresh project which would make sense. However, the man has plenty of experience and you’d expect him to pull it back with his side this season. It would be a great appointment but I just can’t see it happening.

Charlie Gregory

If Chris Wilder was to be poached by Stoke – which I would be extremely surprised to see – then it would be a real coup for the Potters considering his experience and ability in getting a team out of the division. It would certainly be an ambitious appointment and shows real intent by the club.

The issue is perhaps whether he would be allowed the same resources as he has at Boro. There is no question that his current team are one of the favourites for promotion because of his leadership and squad but he’s been allowed to splash the cash quite freely. With Stoke, the budget would be a lot tighter – and could he still produce the same levels with those kind of restrictions?

Considering that his CV reads quite impressively with promotions at the likes of Northampton and Sheffield United, the signs are that yet, he would still be a very shrewd appointment. If Stoke want a promotion, there is arguably no better appointment in the league than Wilder. The manager knows how to do it and has done it very recently too.

If they were to poach him from Middlesbrough then, it would be a real boost to the Potters.

Ben Wignall

I don’t see how this is realistic for Stoke to be honest with you.

If they do want Wilder then it’s very ambitious, but I don’t see any reason why he’d leave his current job on Teesside for this one.

Even though a key player has been sold this summer in Marcus Tavernier, Wilder has been backed by reinvested funds with seven-figure signings arriving such as Matt Clarke, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe.

Stoke have spent some money this summer as well, but they’re cutting their cloth accordingly nowadays after years of spending a lot in the Premier League and the early days of their return to the Championship.

Whilst I could see at least a few reasons as to why Sean Dyche would want to take the Stoke job, I just don’t see why Wilder would even consider it.