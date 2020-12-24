‘I don’t see him ever moving to Leeds’ – Marcelo Bielsa’s stance on EFL midfielder emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of Reading midfielder John Swift, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined due to injury this term but has proven his quality in previous years.

The Athletic has reported that Bielsa is an admirer of Swift but that the Whites are unlikely to move for him in January having found European deals more favourable recently.

So, is the midfielder good enough for Leeds and the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I think that the answer to both questions is yes, but I don’t see him ever moving to Leeds.

He’s a great player. Technically, he is one of the best on the ball in the Championship and I fully get why Marcelo Bielsa admires him.

However, I just don’t see Leeds seeing him as a player that evolves their squad in the Premier League.

They will, undoubtedly, look to Europe to strengthen in the next couple of windows and names like Rodrigo De Paul will continue to crop up.

If you look at Leeds’ last window, they aren’t sniffing around the likes of Swift anymore.

That’s the difference between admiring somebody and wanting them in you squad there and then.

Phil Spencer

John Swift is a good player for any club in the Championship.

His performances for Reading have been as consistent as you’re likely to find in the division, but I have doubts over whether he’s good enough to make the step up.

Leeds United are really looking to kick on and I’m not entirely sure that Swift is a player that will improve Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

He may be deserving of a chance to secure promotion, but in my opinion he’s not at the level required to thrive at Elland Road.

Toby Wilding

I think he probably is.

Admittedly he is not the only player to have been recruited by Chelsea not to have made it at Stamford Bridge, but you don’t get given an opportunity at a club like that without possessing clear potential and ability.

Indeed, given the vast amount of experience he has gained elsewhere since then – not to mention the impact he has made at Reading – you feel he is only likely to have improved even further, particularly also had to cope with the responsibility of wearing the captain’s armband at times for the Royals.

As a result, it could certainly be argued he is now ready for a chance in the Premier League, and at 25-years-old this is probably a good time in his career for him to make that step up, an opportunity that he – like pretty much any other player – would surely relish.