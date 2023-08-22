Sunderland have become the latest in a long list of Sky Bet Championship clubs monitoring the situation of young Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with just over a week remaining in this summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been linked with loan moves to a whole host of second tier outfits for many weeks now, as Roy Hodgson weighs up a decision which will give him his next stage of development, after impressing on loan at fellow South London outfit Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season.

Despite the Addicks' finishing 15 points behind the final League One play-off place last season, Rak-Sakyi emerged as their star performer, accumulating 15 goals and a further 8 assists in 43 outings. Unsurprisingly, he went on to win both Charlton's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards in the club's end of season ceremony.

Jerurun Rak-Sakyi is set to leave Charlton after his loan at the end of the season.

His performances definitely caught the eye of Hodgson, who has so far named him part of Palace's squad in their opening two Premier League fixtures. Having been an unused substitute in the Eagles' opening day win against Sheffield United, the winger replaced Joel Ward in the 83rd minute in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Monday night.

Sunderland interest in Rak-Sakyi

The first report linking the two parties came from Alan Nixon on Sunday afternoon, as the Black Cats become the latest Championship club targeting a potential season-long loan deal.

However, the same report states that Blackburn Rovers are "desperate" to also acquire his services, as well as the recently relegated Leicester City.

Nixon also highlights that Rak-Sakyi is nearing the exit door on a temporary basis, after Palace were able to extend Michael Olise's contract.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Sunderland's interest?

Speaking to FLW, Palmer believes a potential move to the Stadium of Light would be one that excites Sunderland supporters, and that Rak-Sakyi would reap the benefits as a result of their well-documented development of young players.

"Sunderland are the latest in a long list of clubs looking to sign Rak-Sakyi. After spending last season at Charlton where he netted 15 goals and assisted a further eight, he has since been linked with a number of Championship clubs, and Palace are weighing up his next move.

"For the young lad, it has been proven that Tony Mowbray works with good, young talent, developing them and bringing them on. This is very exciting, and would be a very, very good signing for Sunderland." Palmer added.

A potential replacement to key men?

Last season, it was Amad Diallo who grabbed a lot of headlines on Wearside, scoring 14 times in 39 Championship games. Mowbray is looking to replace those mass contributions after the Ivorian returned to Manchester United.

Recent reports suggest another winger could soon depart, with the aforementioned report from Nixon stating Patrick Roberts is attracting interest from Southampton and Celtic.

However, Palmer believes Rak-Sakyi would add to the quality of Sunderland's wingers, rather than being viewed as a direct replacement.

"I don't see Rak-Sakyi as a replacement for Amad or Patrick Roberts.

"I think they need strength in depth, and they need the quality and he will add to that.". the pundit continued.