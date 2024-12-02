This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have hit a rough patch of form as we approach the January transfer window.

We are almost at the half-way point of the campaign, and the Rams are five points clear of the relegation zone.

Paul Warne’s side will be aiming to avoid the drop back to League One at the first attempt, but have failed to win any of their last four fixtures.

The January window could prove a crucial period in accomplishing that objective, as it offers the Derbyshire outfit an opportunity to make improvements to the first team squad.

Derby County January transfer prediction

When asked whether the club would be spending much money this winter, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward suggested there won’t be massive funds available.

He believes that owner David Clowes will stick to his usual strategy and keep money tight due to how the current books are looking, but he is hopeful one or two signings can be made.

“There’s no way David Cowles is going to change his approach just because we’re struggling right now,” Woodward told Football League.

“We won’t be spending much money in January, and I don’t think the fans can blame him.

“What he’s done for the club, coming in, saving us, he’s still losing a lot of money, as it showed in our recent books.

“And I don’t think he’s going to panic and chuck silly money at potentially a striker or two.

“I think he’ll give Paul Warne some money, but it won’t be a lot, and Paul Warne is going to have to be creative, beg, borrow, whatever he’s got to do to bring in someone that’s good enough to score the goals to keep us up.

“But no, I don’t see Derby spending much money.”

Derby County league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of December 2nd) Team P GD Pts 12 Sheffield Wednesday 18 -5 25 13 Swansea City 18 +1 23 14 Stoke City 18 -3 21 15 Derby County 18 -2 20 16 Coventry City 18 -3 18 17 Oxford United 18 -8 18

Derby have slipped to 15th in the table off the back of their recent form.

The Rams have not won since their 2-1 victory over Coventry City on 6 November.

The gap to the bottom three is just five points after 18 games played.

Up next for Warne’s side is a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on 7 December.

January unlikely to be too busy for Derby

It’s unlikely to be too busy for Derby this January, all things considered.

While relegation is still a threat, Warne will still feel like the current squad could get them over the line.

Maybe one or two additions could come in, although it’s most likely that they would do so as a loan move.

Holding onto key players will be their greater focus, as keeping the team together midseason will be very important in the relegation battle.