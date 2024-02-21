Highlights Norwich City's recent success is thanks to Josh Sargent's explosive form, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances.

Canaries fans optimistic about play-off chances, but worried about potential interest in Sargent from other clubs.

Sargent's injury history may deter suitors from buying him, potentially benefiting Norwich City in the long run.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are serious play-off contenders following consecutive convincing victories over Watford and Cardiff City, which see the Canaries four games unbeaten in the Championship.

The recent form of hotshot Josh Sargent is the main reason as to why David Wagner's men have been on such resurgent form of late, as the USA international has now scored five goals in his last four games.

The ace was unable to make a single appearance between 26th August and 29th December due to a serious ankle injury, but since the turn of the year, it has become evident that Sargent is one of the second-tier's most dangerous forwards.

With the 24-year-old on this kind of form, Canaries supporters will be very optimistic about their club's prospects of reaching the play-offs at the end of the Championship campaign, while some may also be wary of interest in Sargent from other clubs, especially if Wagner's men do not earn promotion.

Canaries fan pundit shares thoughts on Sargent

Josh Sargent Championship stats 2023/24 All stats according to FotMob Appearances 13 Starts 11 Goals 10 Expected goals (xG) 6.57 Goals per 90 1.13 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 1.49

FLW's Canaries fan pundit, Zeke, said: "If Norwich don't manage to go up, I can see there being a lot of interest in Sargent because I would say, and I think a lot of other people would say, he is the best striker in the league.

"In terms of goals per 90, I think he's on one, so he's got a very good scoring rate, and he's not played that many games either, which is promising.

"I think he's got 10 in 13 at this moment, which is very, very good, especially for this league.

"He's really hitting form, and he's a vital part of our team, and we look infinitely better when he's in the team than when he's not, so I would worry.

"I think we will get people interested, but we would need to replace him and that's going to be very, very tough.

"But I don't think he will leave because we would demand probably £20m, £25m and I don't see anyone paying that."

Sargent's injury history could come into Canaries' favour here

On the whole, Sargent's injury woes have thwarted the Canaries' progress this campaign, and while supporters will be grateful for their striker's explosive form of late, they may be left wondering just how high up the table they could be if their frontman had been fit for the whole season so far.

But now that the American is fit and firing, the Carrow Road faithful can enjoy his services while his ankle injury could potentially put off other clubs from buying the ace, even if the Canaries do not earn promotion.

Although Sargent is clearly a talented goalscorer, it could be too much of a risk for any side to pay for his services, especially if the Canaries set a high asking price, as there is no guarantee his ankle problems will not re-occur.

The ace may have an impressive return to his name of 10 goals in 13 appearances, but it is worrying for potential suitors that the 26-year-old has only been able to make 13 appearances, which could fall into the Canaries' favour come the summer transfer window.