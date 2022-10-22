“I don’t see anybody paying that money” – Pundit shares stance on AC Milan interest in Sheffield United man

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has emerged as a transfer target at AC Milan, as per a report from SportsCafe 24.

The report states that the talented midfield operator is one of two Championship players currently being considered by the Italian giants, with Ben Brereton Diaz also being watched.

Berge attracted widespread interest during the summer and it was reported that the Blades turned down a £12.5 million bid from Club Brugge amidst the rumours about his future.

Sharing his thoughts on Berge and the situation involving AC Milan, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Sheffield United had said that they would accept 22 million for him to leave the club (in the summer).

These 18 Sheffield United quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 When did Sheffield United play their first game at Bramall Lane? 1986 1899 1894 1889

“They are at the top end of the league, had a fantastic start to the season. I don’t see Sander Berge going anywhere. Sheffield United want to get promotion. And as they’ve stated, in the summer, it’s 22 million they would accept an offer for him and I don’t see anybody paying that money.”

The verdict

Berge has proven to be a consistent source of excellence in the Championship over the last 15 months or so and ticks a lot of boxes for teams in the higher division.

However, it remains to be seen if they would be able to offer anything around the mark that the Blades are currently asking for.

What makes this situation particularly interesting is that the Italian club are also considering a move for Brereton Diaz, and whilst the two players being monitored are two of the division’s best, most would think that they would be able to attract players with more experience of top-flight football.

The Championship duo represent exciting options who have an excellent future ahead of them, but whether or not they are of Champions League quality remains to be seen.