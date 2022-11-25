“I don’t regret that” – Karl Robinson speaks out on particular Oxford United player decisions

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says he has no regrets over handing deals to Sam Baldock and Alex Gorrin.

The duo suffered serious injuries and were given new deals by boss Robinson and have so far been unable to make an impact this season.

In May, Baldock signed a two-year contract with United, after his initial short-term deal with the club expired at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. The striker initially signed as a free agent in February, after leaving Derby, and suffered a knee injury less than a month after his debut.

Gorrin hasn’t played yet this season either after signing a new one-year deal in June after he suffered an ACL injury last November in the FA Cup versus Bristol Rovers.

When asked by supporters at BBC Radio Oxford’s Five Minute Fans Forum why they were both given new deals, Robinson explains: “Gorrin and Baldock were given new deals because we needed some sort of players in the building that knew what we were doing and had been part of that squad that had been successful with the points tally the year before.

“Sam’s contract is based on more performance and playing than anything other than that, so I don’t regret that.”

The same was asked about Josh Murphy and Yanic Wildschut who have both been injured for significant periods of time this season: “Certainly the Josh Murphy one was completely left field, and the criticism for Yanic Wildschut is poor.

“If you look at his injury record, it’s been impeccable over the last 10 years. We have to respect the players’ welfare, and I don’t regret that.”

Oxford have struggled in League One so far this season but have recovered from a poor start to the season, finding themselves in 13th and just six points off the top six.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting gamble to award new contracts to players who will be out for significant periods of time. Budgets lower than the Premier League don’t stretch as far and maximise the value in your squad is essential.

There’s an argument to suggest Robinson hasn’t done that by giving Baldock and Gorrin new contracts, but as he states, he recognises their impact at the club is just as vital.

Keeping together a close knit squad is clearly important for Robinson and has been a major reason to their success under him. Changing that creates a huge risk that obviously wasn’t worth the gamble in Robinson’s eyes.