‘I don’t regret it’ – Victor Orta opens up on July’s Leeds United, Derby County flashpoint

Victor Orta has been discussing his celebrations on the back of Leeds United’s win at Derby County last month, where the Elland Road Director or Football was seen celebrating with a pair of binoculars in reference to ‘Spygate’.

Leeds and Derby’s rivalry has peaked in the last two seasons, with 2018/19 seeing them meet on four occasions. Marcelo Bielsa’s side won twice in the regular season, but their win at Elland Road was the start of the ‘Spygate’ saga after the Argentine admitted to spying on Frank Lampard’s training session.

Lampard then got revenge with a 4-3 aggregate win in the play-offs, sparking wild celebrations for Derby at Elland Road, with the players making a binocular gesture.

This season, Derby have battled to a mid-table finish, but Leeds have won the Championship title and beat the Rams 3-1 in the penultimate game of the season.

Orta was then spotted celebrating in the Directors’ Box with a pair of binoculars, with the bad blood of ‘Spygate’ clearly not forgotten.

As quoted by La Tercera, Orta offered his thoughts on those celebrations: “I respected Derby County’s celebration of the semi-final last year.

“There was not a note from the club [when Derby won]. Nobody said anything. You lose, you suck it. So clear.

“And the other day someone brought the binoculars. And in a moment of exaltation, when the title was confirmed, I remembered. More as a joke than a rematch.

“But hey, I guess there are times when you are wrong. I don’t regret it, but maybe I should have thought twice.”

The Verdict

The bad blood between Leeds and Derby boils on.

The ‘Spygate’ saga and what’s followed has clearly not been forgotten on either side and, after Derby’s antics at Elland Road, Orta got some revenge last month.

It should be seen as fun and games between the two clubs, but you can guarantee this will be brought up the next time the two sides face off.

That might not be in 2020/21, but these two will meet again and who would back against another blockbuster instalment.

