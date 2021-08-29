‘I don’t really see any point’ – Cardiff City cast eyes over EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have emerged as an interested party in Rotherham United’ s Michael Smith, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 60).

The 29-year-old has scored three times already this season, scoring a brace in Rotherham’s 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

Smith, who has scored 39 times in 162 appearances for The Millers, netted ten Championship goals for the Yorkshire club last time out, during a season that ultimately ended in relegation back to the third-tier.

Cardiff have already bolstered their attacking options this summer, with the signing of Luton Town striker James Collins.

With Cardiff casting their eyes over the Rotherham United forward, we asked three of our writers here at FLW to share their thoughts…

Adam Jones

He would be the ideal competitor for Kieffer Moore.

After seeing Harry Wilson leave on the expiration of his loan spell in the summer before joining Fulham, Cardiff have lost a major goalscoring threat already in the past few months even with Moore remaining at the club as things stand.

The Welsh international might not even depart the Cardiff City Stadium in the next few days amid interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers – but there’s always the risk of him picking up injuries and suspensions.

This is why having someone like Michael Smith who possesses a similar stature and goalscoring threat can only be a good addition for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Scoring 10 times in the Championship last term for a struggling side was a considerable achievement and the Rotherham man has started this campaign off in a similar vein, scoring three times in five League One appearances so far this season.

This is why they should invest in the 29-year-old between now and the end of the window.

George Harbey

If they don’t sell Kieffer Moore, then I don’t really see any point.

Moore and Smith are quite similar players in the sense that they have the same attributes. They are both physically strong, lead the line well and are good in the air.

Smith scored 10 goals in the Championship last season, which is no mean feat for a Rotherham side who struggled for large parts of the campaign.

He looks to be a typical Mick McCarthy signing, and I have no doubts about him scoring goals and fitting right in if he did move to South Wales.

With Moore and James Collins currently on the books, though, is he needed? I don’t think so. They need to be wise with their money.

Chris Thorpe

Michael Smith is the type of striker that Mick McCarthy loves and I think this would be a signing that will send out a solid message to the rest of the division.

Cardiff are a side that thrives on their aerial threat and Smith would be an ideal candidate to fit into their style of play.

He will want to play higher than League One and this move would give him the opportunity to do so.

Rotherham will demand a good fee for their star striker but in reality I can’t see them standing in his way this time around.

If the Bluebirds can stump up the cash required, they will get their man before next Tuesday’s deadline.

12 of these 25 Cardiff City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club entered the Southern League in 1910. True False