‘I don’t really care, to be honest!’ – Ryan Yates makes honest Nottingham Forest admission

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has partnered up with Jack Colback to hold the midfield for The Reds so far this season.

The pair operated together for the vast majority of the opening games for the Midlands club last season, but the temporary arrival of James Garner saw it break up.

The duo have since returned to starting this season, a decision that continues to divide the opinions amongst fans at The City Ground.

Yates has made just shy of 100 appearances for The Reds since his 2018 debut for the club, scoring six goals in the process.

The Lincoln-born midfielder is a product of Forest’s academy, joining the youth set up back in 2005.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Yates addressed his partnership with Colback: “He’s an extremely reliable player. I know exactly what I’m going to get from him defensively.

“I think a lot of Jack’s work goes completely unnoticed. He’s played so many games, he knows the role so well, he knows his ability, he knows what he can and can’t do.

“When you’re playing alongside players like that, it gives you a lot of confidence. You know if you go to press, they’re going to be in the right position to screen you.

When questioned about the possibility of the club bringing in an additional midfielder, Yates said:

“I don’t really care, to be honest! I have the mindset that, ‘if they’re going to bring in another central midfielder, fantastic, he’s going to play next to me and up my level’.

“It’s nothing that really concerns me. It’s just going to make me better.”

The verdict

Yates still has a lot more to give at Championship level.

He has the energy and athleticism to cause the opposition problems, plus he is a player that is increasingly willing to get on the ball and keep it ticking.

Having Garner in the midfield last season has raised expectations at The City Ground, and as a result, Yates will need to up his game to meet those heightened levels.

As the midfielder says, if a player does come in, then it could raise Yates’ game and help him reach those levels that are now expected of him.

