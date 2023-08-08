Highlights Notts County suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat in their return to the Football League.

The red card received by goalkeeper Aidan Stone was a turning point in the game and contributed to their defeat.

Notts County still have good options in the goalkeeping department with Sam Slocombe, who will start in the League Cup, while the club continues to look for opportunities to strengthen the squad.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Notts County endured a dismal return to the Football League as they were hammered 5-1 at Sutton United on the opening day.

Notts County suffer heavy opening day defeat

The Magpies returned to the fourth tier after winning promotion in dramatic fashion through the National League play-offs last time out.

With Luke Williams having built a stylish side, and the club making some big signings this summer, notably bringing in David McGoldrick, many feel back-to-back promotions are a real possibility.

However, Notts County got off to the worst possible start, as they conceded a soft goal from a corner after just two minutes.

Given their firepower and attacking style, that wouldn’t have been too much of an issue for Williams’ side, but they were left facing an uphill battle when keeper Aidan Stone was sent off for bringing down his man outside the box after just 15 minutes following a poor back pass from Kyle Cameron.

With the hosts getting their second shortly after, the game was effectively over as a contest, and there’s no doubt the red card was the turning point.

And, speaking to FLW, Notts County fan pundit Thomas revealed he didn’t have complaints with the decision in hindsight, as he reflected on a miserable afternoon for Stone, who was making his debut for the club after signing this summer from Port Vale.

“Initially I didn’t think it was a red card from where I stood, I thought there was cover from Richard Brindley and possibly John Bostock coming in behind as well. The more I’ve watched it back, the more I think it’s probably a red card. If he doesn’t bring him down, he’s probably going to slot it away. There also might be a handball outside the area, which is obviously a straight red.

“I don’t really blame him, I think he had to come out. The pass sort of held up a little bit on the pitch. Ultimately it’s Kyle Cameron’s fault, and I can’t really blame Aidan Stone too much.”

Sam Slocombe to be given Notts County opportunity

The goalkeeping department is one where Williams does have good options, as the experienced Sam Slocombe was on the bench on Saturday, and he will start against Lincoln in the League Cup as Stone serves his one-match ban.

In truth, that change probably would have happened anyway as the boss rotates for the cup game. Slocombe was a key figure as Notts County won promotion last season, so it was a big call to bring Stone in ahead of him, and the two will be battling it out for the number one shirt this season.

The suspension gives Slocombe an opportunity to play, and it will then be interesting to see who is in the XI when Notts County return to league action against Grimsby at Meadow Lane this weekend.

Notts County summer transfer plans

That opening day loss would have been a brutal reality check for Notts County, who, as mentioned, had been talked up all pre-season in terms of trying to go for another promotion.

However, it also doesn’t mean you start panicking. It was a freak game where things went against the side, and Williams will know there’s still enough in his squad to get back on track quickly.

But, it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. The board have shown they will back the boss, and they’ve brought in some real quality, and they will still be on the lookout for opportunities to enhance the group ahead of the deadline.