‘I don’t quite understand’, ‘What’s the point in him being here?’ – These Middlesbrough fans respond to continued exclusion of Premier League ace

Middlesbrough endured another frustrating night as they faced Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

Coming off a run of two defeats in three games there was a real hope among supporters that the Teessiders would get back to winning ways at Deepdale.

Unfortunately that didn’t happen.

Neil Warnock’s side ultimately fell to a 3-0 defeat against Preston on an evening that was hugely frustrating for the fans that were watching on at home.

But what frustrated supporters even more was the exclusion of one key player.

Patrick Roberts was signed on loan from Manchester City over the summer and was widely tipped to be the club’s main creative force over the course of this season.

However with the winger struggling to break into Middlesbrough’s starting XI, some fans are starting to ask why.

His creativity could have made the difference at Deepdale, and as you’d expect some fans had plenty to say about the matter on social media.

Here’s a selection of what they had to say.

I don’t quite understand this when Patrick Roberts is just rotting on the bench all season? 🤔 #boro https://t.co/tkJ2wRstW6 — Tom McGarry ® (@tom_mcgarry17) December 9, 2020

The one conclusion everyone can come away with from that match is that Warnock MUST find a way to get Patrick Roberts in that team — michael (@mcwd) December 9, 2020

A poor night for #Boro but let's keep some perspective. Mid-table is roughly where we expected to be this term and the last couple of games have just showed the lack of quality in attacking areas. That said, it's hard to be sympathetic when Patrick Roberts is sat on the bench.. — Phil Spencer (@PhilSpenc23) December 9, 2020

Shocking, absolutely awful performance. Zero creativity, Patrick Roberts has to be starting games from now on, we never looked a threat tonight. Defending was all over the shop, too easy for Preston to create chances. https://t.co/w8NS8GHQMP — Matt Breckon (@MABrecksy) December 9, 2020

Why did we sign Patrick Roberts? — David Mohan (@weameo) December 9, 2020

Conceded 2 goals within 2 mins of Patrick Roberts coming on. He will never get off the bench again — michael (@mcwd) December 9, 2020

This game is crying out for Patrick Roberts 😩☹️ — Tom McGarry ® (@tom_mcgarry17) December 9, 2020

justice for patrick roberts — danny🙇🏼‍♂️ (@dwmfc) December 9, 2020

What’s the point in Patrick Roberts being here if we’re not gonna play him 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jonny Bullock (@JonnyBullock1) December 9, 2020