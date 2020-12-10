Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘I don’t quite understand’, ‘What’s the point in him being here?’ – These Middlesbrough fans respond to continued exclusion of Premier League ace

Published

8 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough endured another frustrating night as they faced Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

Coming off a run of two defeats in three games there was a real hope among supporters that the Teessiders would get back to winning ways at Deepdale.

Unfortunately that didn’t happen.

Neil Warnock’s side ultimately fell to a 3-0 defeat against Preston on an evening that was hugely frustrating for the fans that were watching on at home.

But what frustrated supporters even more was the exclusion of one key player.

Should Patrick Roberts be an automatic starter for Middlesbrough?

Yes

Yes

No

No

 

Patrick Roberts was signed on loan from Manchester City over the summer and was widely tipped to be the club’s main creative force over the course of this season.

However with the winger struggling to break into Middlesbrough’s starting XI, some fans are starting to ask why.

His creativity could have made the difference at Deepdale, and as you’d expect some fans had plenty to say about the matter on social media.

Here’s a selection of what they had to say.

